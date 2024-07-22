Skip to content
Viral Post Shows How We've Been Cutting Sandwiches Wrong This Whole Time—And People Are Shook

Girl showing diagonal cut PB&J; Screenshot from @ryancduff's X post about Y-cut sandwiches
JGI/JamieGrill/Getty Images; @ryancduff/X

The Y-cut sandwich trend took the internet by storm, giving sandwich lovers the illusion that they're getting more filling and less crust in every bite.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Jul 22, 2024
Can we all agree that sandwiches are one of those gloriously simple options with infinite possible combinations? They can be a snack or a meal, and are almost impossible to mess up. Right?

Apparently, a lot of us have been doing sandwiches wrong.

The controversy began a few weeks ago when Ryan Duff posted on X (formerly Twitter). Though he was eating a classic sandwich combo of ham and cheese, it was how he cut his sandwich that caught his fellow X users' attention.

Instead of cutting the sandwich in half, diagonally or otherwise, he cut the sandwich in a Y-shape with pieces that were approximately the same size.

According to Claire Lower, the digital editor at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, an instructional food preparation organization, the cutting of the sandwich into three pieces made sense.

Lower explained:

"It seems genius, even though it is just mildly clever."
"It lets the eater start with three bites that they know are going to be 'good,' as in they will have the even distribution of fillings and condiments you get at the center of the sandwich."
"I don't see myself taking the time to do this but I'm a big fan of anything that gets people to eat more sandwiches."

Some were floored by the concept.









Others agreed and were eager to try.









But some were too skeptical to sample.












While many people saw the genius in Duff's concept and wanted to try it themselves, there were still some who were skeptical of the concept, seeing the cut as a waste of time when they could just cut the sandwich in half.

But as Lower argued, whatever cut gets people to eat more sandwiches is the right cut!

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
2024 Election

2019 Kamala Harris Ad Explains Why She Is 'The Anti-Trump'—And People Can't Believe How Perfect It Is

