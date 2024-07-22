Viral Post Shows How We've Been Cutting Sandwiches Wrong This Whole Time—And People Are Shook

Can we all agree that sandwiches are one of those gloriously simple options with infinite possible combinations? They can be a snack or a meal, and are almost impossible to mess up. Right?
Apparently, a lot of us have been doing sandwiches wrong.
The controversy began a few weeks ago when Ryan Duff posted on X (formerly Twitter). Though he was eating a classic sandwich combo of ham and cheese, it was how he cut his sandwich that caught his fellow X users' attention.
Instead of cutting the sandwich in half, diagonally or otherwise, he cut the sandwich in a Y-shape with pieces that were approximately the same size.
According to Claire Lower, the digital editor at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, an instructional food preparation organization, the cutting of the sandwich into three pieces made sense.
Lower explained:
"It seems genius, even though it is just mildly clever."
"It lets the eater start with three bites that they know are going to be 'good,' as in they will have the even distribution of fillings and condiments you get at the center of the sandwich."
"I don't see myself taking the time to do this but I'm a big fan of anything that gets people to eat more sandwiches."
Some were floored by the concept.
I’ve been eating my sandwiches all wrong.
— LingLingBrown (@Rocka_Scott) May 3, 2024
it’ll make me feel like i got full faster at least 😭
— Ants (@cwustywusty) May 3, 2024
This is beautiful.
— Jack Reagan (@JackRea77563057) May 3, 2024
It looks like there’s so much more sandwich
— Anne-Marie (@AMPdDesigns) May 4, 2024
This might not cause world peace, but, it’s a step in the right direction.
— Scott, not a bot. (@Evilatthebar) May 6, 2024
maximizing number of perfect bites is unprecedented
— Chris Kim (@notchriskim) May 3, 2024
You’ve changed lives today
— hoss (@chris46098765) May 3, 2024
This has mathematically created more sammich. A true revolutionary.
— Andy Warhol's White Disaster (@WhiteDisasterr) May 3, 2024
I made a sandwich today because of this post.
Can confirm: it was the best sandwich ever.
Will not explain.
✍🏾
— Sylvester McNutt III (@SylvesterMcNutt) May 3, 2024
Others agreed and were eager to try.
I don’t know what it is, but this does something to me. Will be my new cut.
— 𝕏 Jerrick 🇺🇦🌻 (@Jer_uh_me) May 3, 2024
oh he did something special here…i need time to process
— Oh-livia🍉 (@hardy_soup99) May 3, 2024
brotha that is a beautiful sandwich. i hope you enjoy that bite by bite. blessed
— D Ngu (@fin_jru) May 3, 2024
Are you a coroner? Why did you do an anterior incision 😂(I will be cutting my sandwiches like this from now on)
— briana nicole 🐁 (@LocalGnomeBitch) May 4, 2024
So… you just combined them? For the purpose of creating MORE sandwich somehow? Tell me more. I am willing to form an alliance. pic.twitter.com/c3OdzLdHFy
— The Petty Messiah (@Official_PettyP) May 3, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ofa1AkRsrR
— shaun (@Rattulator) May 3, 2024
nah this is new tech that needs to b used from now on
— B. (@_BuzzBunny) May 3, 2024
I think you may have just caused a paradigm shift in the sandwich game
— Second Biggest Crane in the East (@antitractionist) May 3, 2024
But some were too skeptical to sample.
pic.twitter.com/fdAdj2MVqJ
— Grumpelstiltskin (@MrGrumpton) May 3, 2024
Who hurt you?
— SynthCorps (@hurley451) May 2, 2024
Not for sharing then ? 😁
— Lesley ✝️🙏❤️ (@gracelandqueen) May 3, 2024
You’re weird 😂
— Bill Paetzold (@PaetzoldBill) May 2, 2024
Wouldn't a simple X be easier and accomplish the same thing? You get the angles, more of them actually, with only 2 cuts.
— Scott Cross (@ScottCross_8) May 4, 2024
Lawful evil
— Rexx Steele (@rexxsteele) May 1, 2024
Too much ham poking out the edges, leading to cold ham aftertaste in some bites. And too many ham slices
— Abuse allegation behind paywall (@tacticalapology) May 3, 2024
The world isn’t ready for this
— Pratt 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@MPratt62) May 3, 2024
Something about this feels like perfection.
But will I remember this the next time I make a sandwich? 🤔 🥪
— Slicey (@originalslicey) May 3, 2024
While many people saw the genius in Duff's concept and wanted to try it themselves, there were still some who were skeptical of the concept, seeing the cut as a waste of time when they could just cut the sandwich in half.
But as Lower argued, whatever cut gets people to eat more sandwiches is the right cut!