Laura Ingraham Reassures JD Vance That He's 'Really Funny'—And The Cringe Is Real

Screenshot of Laura Ingraham and J.D. Vance
Fox News

The Fox News host praised the Republican vice presidential candidate as 'really fun' and 'really funny' in a fawning interview while questioning how he'll prove to voters that he's 'a regular person.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 05, 2024
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham had social media users cringing hard after she reassured Trump's running mate J.D. Vance that he's "really fun" and "really funny" in a fawning interview while questioning how he'll prove to voters that he's a "regular person."

Ingraham pointed out that Vance has been trailing in some polls against his Democratic opponent, Tim Walz, a decline attributed to negative media coverage, especially over his controversial comments about "childless cat ladies." These incidents have raised worries among Republicans that Vance may be damaging the party’s prospects.

She said:

"Senator, I guess they do these polls and they say your favorability isn't as high as Tim Walz's. There's a gender gap from your ticket compared to Harris and Walz. How do you go to the undecideds at this point, the shrinking pool of people, and convince them that not only are you serious and you’re seriously smart, but you’re a regular person?”
“I’ve known you for a long time. You’re really fun. You’re really funny, versus the giggle and vibe show that seems to work for a lot of women voters out there."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Ingraham was mocked profusely.


And others pointed out that Vance isn't particularly funny at all.

Vance, for his part, claimed the secret to his success is that he and Trump "don’t do the scripted stuff" such as "only speak in front of the teleprompter." He dismissed polls, saying he and Trump are "ahead" despite numerous surveys showing that Vice President Kamala Harris has passed Trump in vital swing states.

However, Vance has been unable to escape negative press coverage of his gaffes including footage of his awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop who seemed disinterested as he attempted—and failed—to make small talk while his entourage continued to film employees without their consent.

As recently as yesterday, Vance's attempt at shaking the hand of Democratic Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur on a United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line went awry when Kaptur extended her fist while Vance offered an open hand for a shake. Vance then tried to switch to a fist bump as Kaptur withdrew her hand.

