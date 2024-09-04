JD Vance's Awkward Attempt At A Handshake On An Ohio Picket Line Has The Internet Cringing

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance is facing widespread mockery after his attempt at shaking the hand of Democratic Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur on a United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line went awry.
The moment took place at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo; the plant seems to be affiliated with Stellantis, one of the Big Three automakers that UAW workers are striking against.
Kaptur seemed to take a subtle jab at her fellow Ohio delegation member, asking:
"First time here?"
Vance replied:
“First time here, yeah."
The exchange followed an awkward moment where Kaptur extended her fist while Vance offered an open hand for a shake. Vance then tried to switch to a fist bump as Kaptur withdrew her hand.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
The cringe was real.
While Vance has visited picket lines before, there is no question that a Trump presidency would be hostile to unions.
As president, Trump appointed anti-union officials to key positions within labor agencies. He dismantled essential workplace safeguards that labor advocates had long defended.
Notably, he established a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, leading to the entire U.S. public sector becoming "right-to-work." Additionally, he attempted to erode government job protections and weaken federal employee unions.
A Trump-Vance win would undermine the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which safeguards the rights of private sector employees to unite, whether through a union or independently, to enhance their wages and working conditions.
Advocates have expressed concerns that another Trump presidency would likely roll back the progressive reforms introduced during the Biden era, including those imposing significant penalties on companies that violate the law.
Employers would also have a greater chance of winning against workers in disputes involving union-busting, offering a reprieve to companies like Amazon and Trader Joe’s, which have been working to stifle organizing efforts.