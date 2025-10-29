People Break Down Absurd-Sounding Restaurant Complaints That Are Totally Valid

Anyone who has worked in the service industry has a million examples of times a customer had an absolutely ludicrous complaint.

Except sometimes, it turns out to be not so outrageous.

Reddit user forrestgumpisntreal asked:

"When was your 'Waiter! My steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery!' story a valid complaint?"

Cheers!

"When my wife and I got married, we took a month long honeymoon around the US. We're Australian and were doing it as cost effectively as possible due to the exchange rate - so we were driving between a lot of locations."

"On the advice of some American friends, I mentioned on all the hotel booking forms that it was our honeymoon thinking maybe we'd get a nicer room or something."

"Every. Single. Hotel gave us a bottle of wine or champagne."

"We're not big drinkers and most places we were only staying in overnight so we ended up with so much and felt like jerks for not finishing the bottles but we probably would've gotten DUIs if we hadn't cut ourselves off."

~ Numerous-Barnacle

Embellished

"I got a new tattoo earlier today and specifically said I wanted just the outline and exactly like the stencil."

"Well, the artist decided to be nice and shade it and add some extra details. The tattoo looks wonderful and she didn't charge me extra for all the extra work she did, but I hate it."

"The shading she did was all wrong for the colors I eventually wanted for it and now the white parts are black and she did it before I even realized what she was doing."

"And even though she went above and beyond she never informed me that she was going to change anything and now I have to live with it."

"I cried before I was even completely out the door when I left."

~ Gazline42

K.I.S.S.

"I was once very sick and begged my now ex-boyfriend to get me Campbell chicken noodle soup. He decided I deserved good chicken soup and made a big pot of homemade soup with egg noodles and lots of veggies and big pieces of chicken."

"Which would have been great if I’d had a cold. I specifically wanted Campbell’s chicken noodle soup because I’d been throwing up for two days and needed the blandest, simplest food available. No way I could have kept his soup down."

"He couldn’t believe I wanted 'canned crap' over the 'real stuff' and basically accused me of being uncultured and low class."

"He never did understand that the problem wasn’t in the taste or how healthy it was; it was literally just what my stomach could and couldn’t hold."

~ Preposterous_punk

Plain Means Plain

"I went to a bar with a friend and ordered the tater tots. I ordered very explicitly, just the tots. the potato, nothing else. I have IBS and I basically never eat out anymore, ever, because if my food is contaminated, im in pain for days."

"She brings them out and they are covered with cheese. like, an egregious amount of cheese. and im like....bruh i cant eat these. and she goes 'i even asked him (the chef) for extra cheese!' and i was like 'i asked for no cheese.'

"I felt so bad. I was just like...I can't eat these. This is poison to me."

"looked/smelled good though.....which didn't make it better."

~ Revenge_of_the_User

Sweets

"My husband was the manager of a bakery that sold slices of cheesecake in all different flavors and tiramisu. At the end of the second day, they threw them all out and made fresh ones."

"So we had boxes of cheesecakes every single night for ten years."

"I have zero sweet tooth. Give me olives!

~ Sense_Difficult

The Scoop

"There's an ice cream place by me that's known for their 'large portions' which I did not know before I went there."

"So I go for a walk down there on a hot day and order a 'single' only to watch in horror as the single became at least 8 scoops with half pouring over the top of the cup. I was able to get a second cup and dump the towering scoops into it and both cups were still overflowing."

"I ate what I could and had to carry the rest of the melting ice cream home."

~ salamat_engot

Less Is More

"Had a table of industry bartenders come in for brunch. My bartender tried to 'hook them up' by making super-strong margaritas."

"Table actually complained they were too strong and tasted gross, they just wanted a quality balanced drink."

~ HankMardoukas8286

Time Is Money

"Got this job as a 'runner' for a car dealership. The job was simple; they gave me a pre-owned car from the lot, and I took the money to the bank and dropped off car contracts to credit unions.

"The hourly pay was decent for the job, and I worked alone. The issue was that the person I replaced was promoted, and during my 'training', he informed me that the actual job probably takes an hour a day."

"He had somehow convinced them that it was an all-day affair. He lived less than a mile from the dealership and would just go home and smoke and sleep for 6+ hours a day."

"The moment the day's drive was over, I would be sent home and paid for just the hours I worked, no matter how many/few hours it took. So, in order to make a decent paycheck with enough hours, I had to fill 7 hours a day."

"I lived over an hour away and couldn't just go home. You'd think being paid to do nothing would be fun. I did it for a couple of years, but trying to fill those 7 hours a day was maddening."

~ Louiebox

Hydration

"I was 18 at the US Open in Pinehurst, and my dad kept ordering beers for me. After 4-5, I asked him to stop and get me some water, because it was Pinehurst in June.

~ jaw719

Bun Deficit

"I ordered a spicy chicken sandwich at Wendy's, and the piece of chicken was gigantic, like 3x as big as the bun.

~ Mattbl

Luxury

"My husband was a project architect for a fancy resort’s new spa building. They wanted him on-site full time during the build, so they put him up in one of their ski condos and he ate at their restaurants everyday. I would visit on the weekends, as we lived a couple of hours away (this was before kids)."

"I would arrive after work on Fridays, eager to go the restaurant and have filet mignon. After a couple of weeks of him being there, I arrived ready to go to dinner, and he said: 'Can we please just order a pizza? I’m so sick of lobster tails!'."

~ Sad-Low-733

Upgrade

"Reserved a rental car for my family. Wife, 2 toddlers, and all the required travel items. Was offered a new Camaro for a free upgrade. I pointed to my family and said 'can I fit everyone?' Back to the large sedan."

~ Refined_redneck

Toppings

"There was a local pizza place that was SUPER generous with toppings. We ordered one off the menu with no extras and saw them adding tons, and it looked great."

"The problem was that all the extra stuff made the pizza really soggy, especially in the middle. I could only really eat it with a fork and knife type deal for the first bites since it had no integrity."

~ CharmingSyrup2685

Gourmet

"Went to a family get-together the day after my wisdom teeth were removed. Someone was bringing me foods to eat like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes."

"Well, they got super fancy Mac with lots of cheese and nice crispy crust on top and these amazing mashed potatoes that had tons of stuff mixed in and chunks of potato."

"I couldn’t eat any of it without excruciating pain. I seriously just wanted the mushiest potatoes, gravy made from powders, and Kraft mac n cheese."

~ Star_Princess

Cookies

"A few years back, I went out and got some McDonald's for me and a friend. Two burgers, two fries, some nuggets to share."

"The girl at the drive-through window handed me the bag and winked. I looked inside and there's cookies in the bag and a note that said 'cookies for you! Enjoy! :)'."

"And also no nuggets or fries. So I had to go around to the speaker again and tell her she got my order wrong."

"She didn't wink at me the second time."

~ ShallowBasketcase

Have you ever gotten more than expected, but it ended up being too much?