Woman Weirded Out After Uber Driver Starts Playing AI Songs With Her Name Inserted

Whether we like it or not, AI is living among us and surely won't be departing anytime soon. That said, its uses and ubiquity can still be surprising at times.
TikToker Elise Carlin hopped into an Uber on the way to the airport, and the driver played music, which is pretty par for the course. But she soon realized this wasn't just any music! No, this was AI-generated, and each song was personalized with her name inserted into it.
Carlin filmed herself, her phone in her lap and the music clearly audible, as she grew increasingly ... amused? Freaked out? She glanced at the camera with wide eyes, covering her mouth with her hand, and stared out the window, probably trying to mentally escape it all.
The TikToker quipped in the caption:
"Ok, so, this is an Uber first for me, loool."
"Didn’t think I’d be serenaded at 7:00 AM by AI on the way to the airport."
You can watch the video here:
@elise_carlin
ok so this is an uber first for me loool — didn’t think I’d be serenaded at 7am by AI on the way to the airport #uberdriver #uber #uberride #nyctiktok #ai #uberstories #newyorkcitylife
The video quickly grew in popularity, and viewers seemed just as shocked by the experience as Carlin was. Not only were some of them wondering if the driver did this for every single ride, but some were creeped out by the gesture and wondering what other ways this could impact Uber rides.
And of course, there were others who found it impressive, both as a kind gesture but also with the question of how rides could be further personalized in the future.
Some TikTokers were shocked, weirded out, and generally concerned by Carlin's experience.
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
But others were giving the driver five stars in the comments.
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
@elise_carlin/TikTok
People are becoming increasingly creative with how they use AI, as well as how frequently, despite its considerable downsides.
And while this may be a first for Uber rides, it probably won't be the last as drivers seek out ways to further personalize their rides— however creepy some may find it.