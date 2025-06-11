Skip to content

Food Network Stars Pay Tribute To Beloved Chef Anne Burrell After Her Sudden Death At 55

Woman Weirded Out After Uber Driver Starts Playing AI Songs With Her Name Inserted

Screenshots from @elise_carlin's TikTok video
@elise_carlin/TikTok

TikToker Elise Carlin began filming after her Uber driver started playing AI-generated songs with her name inserted on the way to the airport.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Whether we like it or not, AI is living among us and surely won't be departing anytime soon. That said, its uses and ubiquity can still be surprising at times.

TikToker Elise Carlin hopped into an Uber on the way to the airport, and the driver played music, which is pretty par for the course. But she soon realized this wasn't just any music! No, this was AI-generated, and each song was personalized with her name inserted into it.

Carlin filmed herself, her phone in her lap and the music clearly audible, as she grew increasingly ... amused? Freaked out? She glanced at the camera with wide eyes, covering her mouth with her hand, and stared out the window, probably trying to mentally escape it all.

The TikToker quipped in the caption:

"Ok, so, this is an Uber first for me, loool."
"Didn’t think I’d be serenaded at 7:00 AM by AI on the way to the airport."

You can watch the video here:

@elise_carlin

ok so this is an uber first for me loool — didn’t think I’d be serenaded at 7am by AI on the way to the airport #uberdriver #uber #uberride #nyctiktok #ai #uberstories #newyorkcitylife

The video quickly grew in popularity, and viewers seemed just as shocked by the experience as Carlin was. Not only were some of them wondering if the driver did this for every single ride, but some were creeped out by the gesture and wondering what other ways this could impact Uber rides.

And of course, there were others who found it impressive, both as a kind gesture but also with the question of how rides could be further personalized in the future.

Some TikTokers were shocked, weirded out, and generally concerned by Carlin's experience.

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

But others were giving the driver five stars in the comments.

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

@elise_carlin/TikTok

People are becoming increasingly creative with how they use AI, as well as how frequently, despite its considerable downsides.

And while this may be a first for Uber rides, it probably won't be the last as drivers seek out ways to further personalize their rides— however creepy some may find it.

