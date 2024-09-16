Trump Puts His Foot In His Mouth After Awkwardly Misgendering 'Hot' Singer During Rally

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked for putting his foot in his mouth after awkwardly misgendering Latin superstar Nicky Jam on stage at a recent Las Vegas rally.
Trump said:
“Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. You know Nicky? She’s hot."
"Where is Nicky? Where is Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here."
The issue: Jam, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, is male—a fact Trump acknowledged when the singer, known in the Latin community for the hit "Travesuras," walked up to the stage:
"Oh, look, I’m glad he came up."
Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign shared footage of the moment, noting that "Nicky Jam is a man."
The mockery was swift.
Jam initially poked fun at the gaffe in an Instagram post, where he humorously referred to himself in Spanish as a "hot woman" and added 22 crying-laughing emojis. However, by Sunday night, the post had been deleted, and the comment section on his most recent unrelated post had also been deactivated.
Jam has encountered backlash that extends beyond jokes from anonymous internet trolls. On Sunday, the Mexican rock band Maná removed their collaboration with Jam, “De Pies a Cabeza,” from streaming platforms and issued a statement denouncing his endorsement of Trump, saying it "doesn't work with racists."
Maná wrote (translated from Spanish):
"For the past 30 years, Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos around the world. There is no business or promotion worth more than the dignity of our people. That’s why today, Maná has decided to remove their collaboration with Nicky Jam, 'De Pies a Cabeza,' from all digital platforms."
You can see the post below.
Although Jam’s deleted post suggests he may be reconsidering his stance, he has yet to release any official statement regarding his position on the former president. The Trump campaign also has not commented on the matter despite requests from outlets including The Huffington Post.