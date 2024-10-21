Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Michael Steele Nails The 'Most Disturbing' Part Of Trump's Arnold Palmer Manhood Rant

Michael Steele; Donald Trump
The Weekend, MSNBC; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

After Donald Trump praised pro-golfer Arnold Palmer for his manhood, Michael Steele flagged what for him was the "most disturbing" part about it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 21, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
See Full Bio

Remarks made by former Republican President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday left people across the globe confused, stunned, and disturbed—including former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele.

Flying into Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the 2024 GOP presidential candidate decided he should speak about the late golf legend the airport was named for. It could be considered on brand as Trump cumulatively spent almost a year at his golf courses while President.

During his presidency, Trump reportedly spent 428 days at various Trump Organization properties—almost 1/3 of the 1,461 days he was in office. He played golf 11 times in his first eight weeks in office and was estimated to have played 261 rounds of golf in 307 days—one round every 5.6 days.

But Trump wasn't focused on Arnold Palmer's seven major championship wins, four Masters titles, or even his golf game.

For some bizarre, unknown reason, Trump decided to talk about the size of Arnold Palmer's penis in a rambling monologue on the airport tarmac.

After watching a clip of Trump's remarks on MSNBC's The Weekend, Michael Steele told the panel:

"I'm... I'm not... I don't have a question. Because I'm actually stunned that this is what our country is doing right now."
"You have the Republican nominee for the presidency of the United States standing on stage at a rally, not talking about the economy, not talking about creating jobs for the next generation, not talking about providing health care or even dealing with the intractable issues around climate."
"No, he's standing there talking about a man's genitalia."

Steele then added:

"But this is the part that is the most disturbing, Tara [Setmayer]."
"The people behind him who are laughing and yucking it up and think that that's good political discourse. That that is what the next President of the United States should spend his time talking about."

Steele continued:

"They weren't offended, they were amused."
"And that's the rub with Donald Trump. It's all about the amusements, all about the entertainment and yucking it up and dumbing you down enough to be stupid enough to buy into these narratives about other people, about our country, and about another man's genitalia."

You can watch the moment here:

And the longer clip here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

After Steele's comments, former Capitol Hill GOP communications director and co-founder and CEO of The Seneca Project Tara Setmayer replied:

"Michael this is what they want. They like it. This is who they are—this is who those voters are."
"So we need to accept the fact that there are people in this country who are perfectly fine with all of the issues that Donald Trump has presented to us."
"The fact that he doesn't respect democracy, doesn't respect women, that he is a sexual abuser, that he's a predator, that he's a liar, that he wants to be a dictator on day one, that he can sit there and rant and rave incoherently at times at rallies, crack irreverent jokes, have expletive laden rallies."
"That is who they want."



@TheWeekendMSNBC/X

On X, Steele shared a clip of Trump's speech captioning it:

"The Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States spends his time not talking about making the lives of citizens better, or setting forth an agenda to educate the next generation, or even a strategy to tackle climate change, but rather about the size of another man’s penis."

People agreed the true appeal of Trump was not effective leadership.

@MSNBC/Threads



rPolitics/Reddit



@MSNBC/Threads

@MSNBC/Threads

Speaking with Reverend Al Sharpton on MSNBC's Politics Nation, Steele stated Trump is all stunts and entertainment without substance.

Post by @msnbc
View on Threads

While that clowning around may appeal to some voters, from January 2017 to January 2021, it proved not to be very effective in the Oval Office or on the world stage.

In November, voters will need to decide, as Steele put it:

"Do you want a serious President or entertainment?"

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Cameron Diaz at 'Fortune' magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Why She Decided To Leave Hollywood A Decade Ago

Cameron Diaz hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2014's Annie, and during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, the actor revealed why she felt she "had" to leave the entertainment industry.

Diaz, who officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018, is set to grace the screen once again alongside her Annie costar Jamie Foxx in next year's Back in Action.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump and Dave Bautista
Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

Dave Bautista Brutally Rips 'Whiny Little B*tch' Trump In Epic Video For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

When it comes to insulting Donald Trump, it's not hard to come up with some really hard-hitting zingers. And in a new video, MCU star Dave Bautista basically said every single one of them.

Bautista recently starred in a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he rakes the former president over the coals in the kind of way that reminds you of a high school bully, but in a good way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz hunting
WFAA/YouTube

NRA Gets Bluntly Fact-Checked After Trying To Mock Tim Walz's Handling Of His Shotgun

The National Rifle Association (NRA) was bluntly fact-checked after sharing a video of what they claimed was Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz "attempting to load his shotgun"—only for the conservative gun rights group to be quickly called out for not realizing Walz was actually unloading his gun safely.

The video, set to circus music, featured Walz in a field with a gun, which the organization claimed he was struggling to load. The clip showed Walz bent over, fiddling with the firearm’s mechanism before tapping the butt pad. It concluded with a graphic stating, "that dog don't hunt," implying the Minnesota governor was unfamiliar with how to handle his weapon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Bell; Anna from 'Frozen'
Vanity Fair/YouTube; Disney

Kristen Bell Reveals Hilariously NSFW Joke That Was Slipped Into 'Frozen' Song Lyrics

Kristen Bell revealed that a NSFW joke "slid under the radar" and made it into the final cut of Frozen, and “For the First Time in Forever” will never hit the same again.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor rewatched some of her notable performances, adding her own commentary along the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
"I Voted" stickers laid out over a table.
Voted printed papers on white surface
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

People Who Ended A Relationship Over Political Views Share Their Experiences

They say "opposites attract".

And indeed, when love is strong enough, two people can learn to live with each other in spite of their differences.

Keep ReadingShow less