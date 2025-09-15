Skip to content

Teacher Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing What Her Husband Packed Her For Lunch

A TikToker’s “husband-packed lunch” of cookies, stale snacks, leftovers, and dog food has gone viral.
@kaitlynnjb/TikTok

TikToker @kaitlynnjb went viral after sharing a video of herself unpacking the bizarre lunch her husband packed for her—but not everyone is laughing.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 15, 2025
Cookies, pretzels, an apple, leftover Chipotle… and dog food. That’s what TikToker @kaitlynnjb revealed her husband “lovingly” packed when she forgot her lunch at home because nothing says romance like pairing Milano cookies with Kibbles ’n Bits.

And no, folks, the TikToker is not a golden retriever; she’s a teacher who thought she was sharing a lighthearted story-time about her husband’s “lunch delivery.”

But the internet, being the internet, turned it into a cross-examination—with zero chill and plenty of side-eye.

The TikToker explained:

“So, I forgot my lunch today, and I asked my husband to bring me lunch. So let’s do an unboxing because clearly it’s a little full.”

Inside the black-and-white super cute lunch bag: an already opened sleeve of Milano cookies, a half-eaten bag of pretzels that looked stale as hell, an obligatory apple because teacher vibes, a knock-off can of spicy jalapeño Pringles that had clearly been sampled, more cookies, and the pièce de résistance—Chipotle leftovers. Correction: two-day-old Chipotle leftovers.

And just when you think the bar can’t get lower, she reaches into the bottom of the bag.

Pulling out a Ziploc bag of dog food, complete with two notes from hubby that she read:

“‘Because you’re my dawg… Please bring back, the dogs are low on food.”

Shakespeare wrote sonnets; this guy sends Scooby Snacks.

She added, jokingly defending him:

“So, ladies, if you don’t have food and your husband has to bring you a lunch. Just know that you’re gonna get lots of, lots of food as well as maybe even a cute note.”

You can watch the video below:

@kaitlynnjb

Thanks Trev love you so much! Thanks for really putting thought into it…. Also I realized you clearly knew where the ziplocks were cause you used one for the dog food… #newteacher #teachertok #elementaryteacher #firstyearteacher #husbandwife

The internet’s verdict: not cute.

Half the comments accused him of being insensitive:

u/BannedByRWNJs/Reddit

u/Hial_SW/Reddit

u/Kim_in_CA/Reddit

u/Dull-Specialist9889/Reddit

The other half accused her of staging the whole thing for clout:

u/Hotpotlord/Reddit

u/Fickle-Board-3355/Reddit

u/Ruhrohhshaggy/Reddit

u/GalileaGalilie/Reddit

Others compared it to more thoughtful husbands who packed suspiciously Pinterest-ready lunches for their influencer wives to unbox:

@lindseyteaches

Not me pretending he doesn’t pack my lunch every day 🤪 thanks my king!!!! #whatsinmylunchbox #teacher #teacherlunchbox #teachertok #lunchfrommyhusband @Chomps @Solely: Organic Fruit Snacks @rareform

And some got that it was a joke with #supportivehusband:

@corilawrence22

appreciate him though 💜#workingmom #supportivehusband

Either way, the clip went viral across TikTok, Reddit, X, and Instagram.

The internet also questioned whether the TikToker was enabling her husband’s “weaponized incompetence.”

For the uninitiated, that’s when someone pretends they’re bad at basic tasks so they never have to do them again. Think Everybody Loves Raymond, where Debra realizes Ray “can’t” make the bed, fold laundry, change a diaper, or buy groceries without turning it into slapstick—so she just does it herself.

Cute in the ’90s with a laugh track, but in 2025? It’s less sitcom humor and more grounds for a collective internet intervention.

Facing the backlash, Kaitlyn doubled down with a follow-up posted last week:

“Okay, number one, the dog food... Y'all are so pressed that he called me a 'dog.' He did not call me a D-O-G dog, DOG, like a dog that has a leash. He did not call me that. D-A-W-G, dog, as in homie. American slang for homie. It's what we call each other. It's a joke. J-O-K-E, joke. Y'all were also so pressed that he put it in my lunch box.”

Imagine defending your man by spelling out D-A-W-G like you're Elmo on Sesame Street.

Claiming it was all a joke (one her sister apparently found hilarious), she clarified that the Chipotle wasn’t two days old but actually just one:

“Moving on, second, the Chipotle, y'all are all really upset that it was two-day-old Chipotle. Well, guess what? Teacher brain deceived me. It was actually a day old. It was from the night before, so not even a day old. I said two — as a teacher, one day feels like seven.”

Relatable. Last week felt like a decade and a half of political discourse mayhem.

She even listed her go-to order—a steak, rice, and beans burrito bowl (no guacamole, which deserves major side-eye)—and reminded viewers her husband does bring “real” food, like Chick-fil-A, “once a week.” On the first day of school, he even surprised her with candy and flowers.

You can watch the explanation video here:

@kaitlynnjb

Here it is!!! Feel free to blow up the comments😂 #dogfoodlunchbox #husbandpacksmylunch #husbandwifecomedy #lunchformyhusband #fyp

Unfortunately, the internet wasn’t convinced. Commenters stayed split between “sweet husband joke” and “girl, he played you with kibble.”

@nin_oska/TikTok

@kara_holt/TikTok

@savbitchh/TikTok

@suelayann/TikTok

@lilpri_rn/TikTok

@wewantjanicecia/TikTok

@belleisdone/TikTok

@ethxrxal17/TikTok

@sallyspradlin_/TikTok

With over 41K followers, Kaitlyn’s account includes teacher hacks, toddler chaos, and husband-related misadventures. And maybe not "husband packed lunches" anymore…

Her latest #momsoftiktok video can be seen here:

@kaitlynnjb

Help me! What am I missing!! Any necessities that I’m not thinking if?? #momsoftiktok #momlife #boymom #teachersoftiktok #traveltips

Now, did Mom return the dog food? The internet may never know, but the family pup sure hopes so.

