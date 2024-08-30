Skip to content
Someone Asked SZA For Help With Their Math Homework—And Her Answer Was Hilariously Brutal

SZA
Samir Hussein/WireImage

SZA shared a screenshot of her Instagram conversation with a fan who asked for help with their geometry homework—and the singer assured the fan that she's a 'math dummy.'

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 30, 2024
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
After doing her "last show for a while," SZA has found more time to spend online with her fans.

On August 28, she shared a funny exchange on Instagram. A fan asked for help with geometry, but SZA admitted she's not good at math. When the fan sent a picture of their homework, SZA joked, "Oh b*tch ur cooked," which quickly became a meme.

To be fair, it was geometry homework, and it's probably been a long time since most adults have needed to do any sort of math of that nature. Doubly so if that adult is, say, a pop star and not a math teacher or engineer.

Even, and maybe especially so, if her 2022 album SOS spent over two months at the No. 1 spot in the Billboard 200.

@PopCrave/Twitter


People were quick to pick up on a possible new meme format.

Because really, the last line is what made that exchange as funny as it was.

Some thought it sweet that fans reached out with such confidence that she could help.

Others appreciated the fact that she opens the oddest messages from fans to reply to.


Isn't she just like a lot of us, though? Always on our phones, checking our messages?

There was some debate among commenters about how hard that math was, really.

Many folks agreed with SZA, and said they would be cooked as well.


Once you squint to see the actual assignment, it's understandable that she gave up.





SZA's new album Lana might be dropping in the near future after having been delayed by leaks.

Screenshots of Jesse Watters and Brett Baier
2024 Election

Jesse Watters' Claim Harris Is Doing 'Terrible' In Polls Gets Squashed By Fox In Under An Hour

