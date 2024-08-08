Skip to content
Steve Martin Explains Why He Turned Down Lorne Michaels' Offer To Play Tim Walz On 'SNL'

Steve Martin; Tim Walz
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Haddad Media

The actor, who is no stranger to 'SNL' appearances, explained to 'The L.A. Times' why he isn't the right guy to play Tim Walz in the upcoming season of the late-night show alongside Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 08, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Steve Martin turned down an offer to portray Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, and his explanation for refusing to do so makes sense.

On August 6, Harris selected Walz to be her VP after she had become her party's frontrunner following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election last month.

Social media users began pitching SNL casting ideas for Walz ahead of the show's return for the fall season, and Martin's name was on the shortlist.

The frequent guest and host of SNL was considered an ideal candidate to play the Minnesota Governor due to similarities on the surface with their white hair, glasses, and overall dad demeanor.

On Tuesday, Martin responded to the hubbub with a Threads post referencing his friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star, comedian Martin Short.

He joked:

"I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short."


Post by @stevemartinreally
View on Threads

A day after Martin's post, SNL producer Lorne Michaels contacted the legendary standup comic on Wednesday with an offer to play Walz.

Martin politely declined.

Martin recalled his conversation with Michaels and told theLos Angeles Times:

“I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no."
"I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

The internet saw what they saw.



The 78-year-old Martin, who has received five Grammys, a Primetime Emmy award, and an AFI Life Achievement Award, also noted the long-time commitment to playing political figures on SNL.

“It’s ongoing,” said Martin, adding:

“It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling.”

As an example, SNL alum Maya Rudolph has been impersonating Kamala Harris since the 2019 Democratic presidential primaries, and later when she was added to the ticket by President Biden.

Rudolph reportedly postponed production on the third season of her Apple TV+ show Loot from August to January so she could reprise her Emmy-winning role as Harris through the 2024 election cycle.

Martin seems understandably skeptical of that kind of commitment.

We get it, Steve.



Other actors pitched as Walz stand-ins on SNL included Danny DeVito, Tom Arnold, Bradley Whitford, Jim Gaffigan, Parks and Recreation alum Jim O’Heir, Bill Murray, Kyle Chandler, Drew Carey, John Goodman, Al Franken—an SNL alum and former Minnesota Senator.

The Walz casting campaign continues.






Walz is a well-respected U.S. Army National Guard veteran, former school teacher, and football coach who eventually became a House Representative from 2007 to 2019, where he forged strong relationships with fellow lawmakers before being elected Governor of Minnesota.

His addition to the ticket has bolstered enthusiasm and support for the Democratic party.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of media coverage of the Harris and Walz team for SNL writers to pull from when writing sketches featuring Rudolph and her yet-to-be-named partner in comedy.

The 50th season of SNL premieres on September 28.

