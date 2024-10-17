Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Steve Harvey Totally Loses It Over 'Family Feud' Contestant's Blunt Answer About The Rock

Contestant; Steve Harvey
Family Feud

The Family Feud host guffawed hard after a contestant's blunt answer to the question "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 17, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Family Feud host and comedian Steve Harvey was in stitches after a contestant gave a blunt response to a question relating to Harvey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The affable host read aloud from the cue card, "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common," to which a contestant named Kristen had a definitive answer and slammed the buzzer to share it first.

She eagerly answered:

“You’re Black."

Harvey bowled over laughing and offered a high-five for her response.

Kristen joined in the laughter as the studio howled.

When Harvey had a moment to breathe, he commented:

“I like when she said it, she turned to her family, ‘Was that OK?’ And they’re sitting over there going [mouths ‘no’].”

You can watch the funny game show moment here.


Kristen was not that far off with the answer. According to the survey, Harvey and Johnson being Black was the third response on the board.

The top answer on the board was "Bald," while six people said, "Famous."

Other responses about Harvey and Johnson having something in common were "bathe in money," "tall & hunky," and "fine faces/smiles."

People were laughing online as well.

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

@familyfeud/Instagram

The answer did spark some confusion online regarding The Rock's ethnicity.

The former pro wrestler and action movie star is multi-ethnic, with a Black Nova Scotian father and a Samoan mother. He has stated that he identifies as both Black and Samoan and is proud of both parts of his heritage.

You can watch the whole gameplay here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Latest News

Screenshots of Ramiro Gonzalez and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Former Republican Calls Out Trump To His Face With Brutal String Of Failures During Town Hall—And Hoo Boy

Screenshot of Anne Hathaway; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Anne Hathaway Endorses Harris While Belting Out Queen Song For Broadway Fundraiser

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Pharrell Williams
Apple Music

Pharrell Williams Gets Candid About How Writing The Song 'Happy' Actually 'Broke' Him

Music artist Pharrell Williams divulged the surprising origin for his optimistic bop "Happy," written for the soundtrack of the Dreamworks animated film Despicable Me 2.

Williams showed up with filmmaker Morgan Neville for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss their latest collaboration, Piece by Piece, an upcoming biographical documentary film about the musician's life and career rendered in Lego animation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sydney Sweeney; Puddles duck mascot for University of Oregon
Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images, Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney Hilariously Responds To Oregon Mascot's Flirtatious Sign At Football Game

Actor Sydney Sweeney has no plans of becoming romantically linked with anyone else but her fiancé, businessman Jonathan Davino, to whom she got engaged last year.

Still, that didn't stop the football mascot for the University of Oregon Ducks, Puddles, from shooting his shot at winning her affection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Hawley; Harrison Butker
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Chris Unger/Getty Images

Josh Hawley Posted A Pic With BFF Harrison Butker On National Coming Out Day—And Here Come The Jokes

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley raised eyebrows after sharing a photo on X of himself with conservative Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on a football field on October 11—which just so happened to be National Coming Out Day.

Hawley's post came after Butker endorsed him over the weekend while announcing he'd launched UPRIGHT PAC, a political action committee designed to court Christian voters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robot from 'I, Robot'; Elon Musk
20th Century Fox; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

'I, Robot' Director Puts Musk On Blast After New Tesla Designs Bear Striking Similarity To Film

If you took a look at Elon Musk's new Optimus robots and self-driving vehicles and thought "where have I seen this before?" you are not alone.

You might be thinking of the 2004 futuristic Will Smith sci-fi film I, Robot, because the film's director is convinced that's where Musk got his design ideas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man yelling into phone
Icons8 Team/Unsplash

People Explain Which Things They're Still Angry About Years Later

We all make mistakes, and the best thing we could ever hope for doing someone wrong is for them to forgive and forget.

However, that's easier said than done for some people who can hold a grudge against someone. This lingering resentment can destroy friendships and relationships or ultimately lead to self-destruction without a resolution.

Keep ReadingShow less