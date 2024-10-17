Steve Harvey Totally Loses It Over 'Family Feud' Contestant's Blunt Answer About The Rock

Family Feud host and comedian Steve Harvey was in stitches after a contestant gave a blunt response to a question relating to Harvey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The affable host read aloud from the cue card, "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common," to which a contestant named Kristen had a definitive answer and slammed the buzzer to share it first.
She eagerly answered:
“You’re Black."
Harvey bowled over laughing and offered a high-five for her response.
Kristen joined in the laughter as the studio howled.
When Harvey had a moment to breathe, he commented:
“I like when she said it, she turned to her family, ‘Was that OK?’ And they’re sitting over there going [mouths ‘no’].”
You can watch the funny game show moment here.
Kristen was not that far off with the answer. According to the survey, Harvey and Johnson being Black was the third response on the board.
The top answer on the board was "Bald," while six people said, "Famous."
Other responses about Harvey and Johnson having something in common were "bathe in money," "tall & hunky," and "fine faces/smiles."
People were laughing online as well.
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
@familyfeud/Instagram
The answer did spark some confusion online regarding The Rock's ethnicity.
The former pro wrestler and action movie star is multi-ethnic, with a Black Nova Scotian father and a Samoan mother. He has stated that he identifies as both Black and Samoan and is proud of both parts of his heritage.
You can watch the whole gameplay here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be