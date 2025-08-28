Spotify Just Announced That They're Adding A DM Feature—And Here Come The Jokes

One of the most frustrating experiences with using social media and other interactive platforms is the desire for a specific feature, only for the designers behind the platform to roll out a feature that no one asked for.
On X (formerly Twitter), many people have asked for an editing feature on published Tweets, while users on Bluesky have asked for better methods to categorize posts. Naturally, both platforms have rolled out video features instead.
The music streaming platform Spotify has received countless requests to modify and improve their shuffle feature, as well as Spotify Wrapped at the end of each year.
Instead of working on those requests, Spotify developers have instead announced they're rolling out a direct messaging feature, allowing music listeners to message one another and musicians, for those who allow it.
Spotify News said:
"Introducing Messages, a new way to share what you love on Spotify with friends and family."
While Messages might make it easier to share songs, albums, and musicians with friends and family, issues will arise—as has happened with every other platform that has rolled out DMs. And music lovers are not convinced they need the new feature.
Some simply did not understand the purpose of having DMs on such a platform, especially since sharing is already enabled for songs, albums, and musician profiles, allowing listeners to share on their social media platforms or copy links for email or text messages.
Others were also concerned about the gross reality that some people will not use this feature for good, but to contact young listeners who will be increasingly accessible on the platform.
For most platforms, messaging is an unnecessary feature that leads to more harm than good. If a person really needs and wants to contact you, there are countless other ways to do so without having access to another private messaging portal.
Maybe Spotify will eventually roll out a feature that their audience is actually asking for.