Voice Of SpongeBob Responds To Fan Speculation That The Character Is Autistic

Tom Kenny; Spongebob Squarepants
Jim Spellman/WireImage; Nickelodeon

Tom Kenny, the longtime voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, recently confirmed that the character is 'of course' autistic—and fans are thrilled.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 25, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
SpongeBob SquarePants turned 25 years old this year!

The franchise started in 1999, starring Tom Kenny as the voice actor for the lovable SpongeBob, who has become an icon to millions of fans regardless of age.

At Motor City Comic Con recently, Kenny addressed theories about SpongeBob being neurodivergent. During one of his panels, a fan asked if Kenny felt the sea sponge was on the spectrum.

Kenny admitted he hadn't thought so initially, but his view has changed.

"Children on the spectrum really identify with SpongeBob because he too is on the spectrum as a character."

"A person who was obviously on the spectrum said, 'I have a question for you, Tom Kenny. Is SpongeBob autistic? Is SpongeBob himself autistic?' I said yes of course, of course he is."

"I said that is his superpower the same way it is your superpower."

Discussions of neurodivergence and/or autism spectrum disorder can be difficult, as manifestations are unique to each individual. Some children might have sensory issues, others might struggle with impulse control, and many struggle to socialize with peers.

That Spongebob, with all his quirks, is a superhero to those children—and the adults they grow up to be—isn't so surprising.

Many fans were very excited by Kenny's confirmation of their theory.





This raised questions about Squidward, Spongebob's neighbor and coworker who loathes Spongebob and his friends.

There was a discussion about how to frame autism.



Nevertheless, fans poured out their love for Tom Kenny.


One fan shared another story of Kenny being great to his fans.

Kenny's presence was felt more in the older episodes of the show.

Of course, some people questioned how this could all be about a sponge.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, will be coming to Netflix this year. Plankton: The Movie is also on deck at the studio.

Young boy angry about a closed playground
The Pettiest Things People Still Hold A Grudge About

