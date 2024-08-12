Skip to content
Video Of Simone Biles Whipping Her Head Around To Stare At Something Sparks Gold Medal Memes

X screenshot of Simone Biles
@HollyAnderson/X

A video of the Olympic gymnast stretching before suddenly turning her head to stare at something is giving people all kinds of vibes.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 12, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
We can never get enough of Simone Biles.

While we're sad the 2024 summer Olympic games have come to a close and we'll have to wait another four years to possibly *hopefully* witness her super-human, gravity defying power in Los Angeles in 2028, we are happy that yet another one of her magical moments in Paris has gone viral on social media.

And though the moment did transpire on the mat, it has absolutely nothing to do with one of the five seemingly impossible moves named after her.

No, this time, the 11-time Olympic medalist captured the world with just a look.

THE look.

In a moment captured while Biles was stretching ahead of one of her events, the legendary gymnast can be seen engaging in a conversation with someone off-screen before whipping her head around and giving the camera a look that many are claiming is giving teachers and moms everywhere a run for their money.

You can watch below.

And just like that, the the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history became a gold-medal meme.









She truly wins at everything she does.

