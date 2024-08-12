Video Of Simone Biles Whipping Her Head Around To Stare At Something Sparks Gold Medal Memes

We can never get enough of Simone Biles.
While we're sad the 2024 summer Olympic games have come to a close and we'll have to wait another four years to possibly *hopefully* witness her super-human, gravity defying power in Los Angeles in 2028, we are happy that yet another one of her magical moments in Paris has gone viral on social media.
And though the moment did transpire on the mat, it has absolutely nothing to do with one of the five seemingly impossible moves named after her.
No, this time, the 11-time Olympic medalist captured the world with just a look.
THE look.
In a moment captured while Biles was stretching ahead of one of her events, the legendary gymnast can be seen engaging in a conversation with someone off-screen before whipping her head around and giving the camera a look that many are claiming is giving teachers and moms everywhere a run for their money.
You can watch below.
And just like that, the the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history became a gold-medal meme.
She truly wins at everything she does.