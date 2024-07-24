Sha'Carri Richardson Hugs Crying Cardi B In Emotional Moment Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson consoled an emotional Cardi B during a heartfelt moment ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
NBC and Richardson both shared the sweet exchange from an undated interview on social media, with NBC warning to "grab your tissues."
During the interview, the sprinter and rapper were sharing both their struggles and their admiration for one another.
At one point, Cardi B told the current 100m women's world champ:
“I’m really really proud of you, seriously, because you came back stronger than ever with your talent."
In 2021, Richardson was unable to compete in the Olympic games in Tokyo due to a marijuana violation.
The track star reciprocated the feelings to Cardi B, who warned the tears were coming, and added:
“You’re so special."
“You’re really more than just like an athlete."
"Like, you’re really special.”
Then came the waterworks, and Richardson reacted:
“Oh my god, can we cut?”
Richardson then embraced a sobbing Cardi B as the two expressed their joy over meeting each other.
You can watch the moment below.
Viewers of the clip appreciated the heartfelt moment, with some noting they, too, were overcome with emotion just watching.
Richardson is favored to win the 100 meters in Paris after winning at the world championships last year and clocking a world-season best 10.71 seconds for the win at the Olympic trials last month.
The summer Olympic games in Paris begin Friday. Track and field kicks off on August 1.