Skip to content

Guy Caught DMing Women While At Dinner With His Wife—And Then Her Daughter Found The Viral Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Divulge Scientific Facts They Wish They Never Learned

The sihouette of a man in front of a starlit sky
silhouette photography of person
Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

Reddit user NoRush5642 asked: "What’s a scientific fact that most people would rather not know?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 05, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Even if it might not have been our favorite subject in school, we can't. help but be fascinated by science.

As there are literally endless things to learn about the world we live in, and beyond.

That being said, endless possibilities and learning are also rather intimidating.

And every now and again, we might learn something about our bodies, the earth, or the vast cosmos of space that we truly wish we hadn't.

Redditor NoRush5642 was curious to hear some of these unsettling facts, leading them to ask:

"What’s a scientific fact that most people would rather not know?"

One Tiny Spec In The Universe...

"The true scale of how far and big things really are in space."

"To get a comprehensible look, we have to shrink things by a trillion times."

"At that scale the Sun is just 1.4mm wide... a grain of sand."

"The Earth would be 15cm or half a foot away, and about the size of a red blood cell."

"Only Jupiter and Saturn may be visible both around 0.1mm wide, and Saturns rings 0.3mm wide."

"Jupiter would be 77cm away, or 2.5 feet, and Saturn 2.3m away, or about 8 feet."

"Pluto would be 5.9m, or 20 feet away, and Voyager 1, the furthest human made object, would be 25m away, about 1/4 of a football field."

"Alpha Centauri however... would be 42km or 26 miles away, a whole marathon between grains of sand."

"The largest known black hole at this scale, Phoenix A, would be 590m, or over 1800 feet wide. If this replaced Alpha Centauri, it would look larger than the full Moon from Earth."- Youpunyhumans

Don't Let The Stripes Fool You...

"Tigers hold grudges."- Substantial-News-336

They Know More Than They Let On...

"Until the 1980s, surgery on infants was often performed without anesthesia as a standard medical practice."

"The belief at the time was that newborns' nervous systems were too underdeveloped to feel pain."

"So, instead, they'd just use a paralytic like curare to immobilize the child who then remained fully aware of everything that was going on."

"The trauma can stick with people for life."- JimTheJerseyGuy

Loop Baby GIF Giphy

And That's A Fact!

"Some of you reading this are older than the scientific confirmation of the theory of plate tectonics."- XComThrowawayAcct

When In Doubt, See A Doctor...

"Many viruses can change your DNA and causes permanent changes within you."

"The 'sniffles' can turn into an autoimmune or permanent symptoms and complications quicker than we think."- Lady_Obsession

No Rhyme Or Reason...

"Aneurysms can happen at any point, for no reason, and there’s no preventing them."

"Sometimes you can just go to sleep and have an aneurysm for no reason and die or just be living life and suddenly just drop dead."- PleaseCorrect

Fall Die GIF by Abster Giphy

Careful Where You Rest Your Head...

"Sphinx cats have no hairs on them or around their butthole so when they sit on things it suctions cups to the surface and leaves a ring when they get up."- AdPrestigious702

Talk About Territorial...

"Ocean dolphins are known to savagely attack river dolphins."

"It’s a documented case of animal racism or tribal behavior."- Merry1960

Despite What We've Seen In The Movies...

"We have no way to detect in advance or respond to a majority of cosmological events that would be classified as planet killers."- mobile_deadman

Armageddon GIF Giphy

Makes You Rethink Photographic Memories...

"Your memories are not like video recordings."

"Every time you recall an event, your brain actively reconstructs it, and it can be subtly changed by your current mood or new information."

"Your most cherished memories are likely the most factually inaccurate because you've 'rewritten' them so many times."- Sajil_ali

Hope You Didn't Just Eat...

"Everyone knows the govt has regulations called Filth Levels concerning things such as rodent hairs or roach legs in our food and there are acceptable levels of such."

"What a lot of people don't know is the Filth Levels also measure blood and pus. In our food."

"And there are acceptable levels."

"Bon Appetit."- OkIllustrator1483

They May Look Cute, However...

"In some parts of Australia, up to 80% of wild koalas are infected with chlamydia."

"It can be passed to humans."- Mongo514

koala hanging GIF Giphy

Very Few Would Call Dying A Success...

"Dying from a disease is considered a spectacular failure of the virus/bacterium."

"Killing the host almost always ends the life cycle of the infecting organism."

"The best possible outcome is to produce billions of copies without any ill effect of the host."

"Or better still, to provide some benefit to the host."

"A good example of this is the Hanta virus in field mice."

"They will shed the virus by the billions over their lifetime, yet it seems to have no ill effect on the mouse."- jdlech

FIRE!

"There is just enough potassium in the average human body to make just enough gunpowder to load and fire a small cannon."-Tennents_N_Grouse

Questions Better Left Unanswered?

"That there is medication that is FDA approved, is sold, and works a prescribed…but we don’t know WHY it works."

"One of these drugs is Tylenol."- Lokitusaborg


Pain Relief Head GIF by Tylenol_US Giphy

Chances are, those of you who just finished reading this also wish you had never learned the above-mentioned facts.

Making it equally likely that you also wished you never read this article...

Latest News

Letter posted by Redditor Practical_Ad_2427
Trending

New Renters Share Unhinged Warning Note From Neighbor Just Hours After Moving In

Comedian Druski sparked debate after going undercover at NASCAR’s Southern 500 in full “whiteface” parody.
Celebrities

Black comedian stirs controversy in whiteface

Screenshots from @drew.rose6's TikTok video
Trending

Young Woman Reveals She's Barely Able To Get By Despite Making Double Minimum Wage In Fiery Rant

Paper heart ripped in half
Trending

Signs That Someone Is Quietly Planning To Leave Their Relationship

More from Trending

Robin Wright
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

'House Of Cards' Star Robin Wright Explains Why She's Leaving The U.S.: 'America Is A Sh*tshow'

From Ellen DeGeneres to Rosie O'Donnell to Olympian diver Greg Louganis, it seems like celebrities leaving the United States, largely because of President Donald Trump, is becoming the latest hot trend.

Now, House of Cards and The Princess Bride actress Robin Wright has announced that she'll be moving, but this time, people are feeling a little more jaded about another privileged celebrity jumping ship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person resting in a hospital bed
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

People Who Woke Up From A Coma Describe What It Really Felt Like

Anytime a character on a TV show or movie goes into a coma, it's generally because of an extreme accident or health concern. Monitoring that person, anticipating their waking up, and the waking process is always highly suspenseful and a major plot point.

But for those who have experienced a coma in real life state that being in a coma is much quieter and more surreal than on-screen portrayals would suggest.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Frito-Lay truck plunged into a Crescent City canyon along State Route 199.
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Frito-Lay truck crash sparks jokes!

Crescent City is famous for coastal views, historic lighthouses, and now—apparently—a Frito-Lay truck that tried to audition for The Fast and the Furious: Snack Drift.

Last week in California, a truck loaded with chips yeeted itself more than 100 feet into a creek along the Smith River in Crescent City on State Route 199—the notoriously dramatic highway between Crescent City and Grants Pass, Oregon—known for hairpin turns, cliffs with no chill, and canyon drops that look like Mario Kart designed them after three Red Bulls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione
Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

Shein uses Luigi Mangione's likeness

Marketing mishap or “oops, our bad”? Either way, Shein just pulled off one of the strangest face swaps in fast fashion history.

The Chinese e-commerce giant recently uploaded an ad featuring a model in a $9.99 floral button-down shirt who—unfortunately—looked more like a suspect headed to arraignment than a fashion model.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abby Lee Miller; Jimmy Fallon
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Leaves Hilariously Bizarre Comment Under Jimmy Fallon's Sweet Family Photo

Some comments on celebrities' social media posts really should have been personal, inside thoughts—and definitely not shared with the rest of the world.

This was the case with former Dance Moms trainer Abby Lee Miller, who recently commented on an Instagram post by comedian and late night host Jimmy Fallon, utterly baffling people who saw what she wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less