Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Describe The Saddest Television Episodes They've Ever Seen

A woman wiping her eyes with a tissue
woman wiping her eyes
Photo by Jeremy Wong on Unsplash

Reddit user BVTQT asked: "What's the saddest episode of a show?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 13, 2024
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Every time we discover we have a new favorite television show, we still tend to be surprised by just how invested we are in our favorite characters.

So when a will they/won't they couple finally shares their first kiss, we can't help but feel like that just happened to two of our closest friends (looking at YOU Buck and Tommy).

Or, on the flip side, when our favorite characters suffer a loss or obstacle, saying we feel their pain tends to be an understatement.

Some of these unexpected multi-hanky episodes being almost too much to handle (BOB! We hardly knew you!!!!)

Redditor BVTQT was eager to hear what people considered the all-time saddest episodes of any television series, leading them to ask:

"What's the saddest episode of a show?"

Hilarious and Heartbreaking

"'Modern Family'."

"When Phil goes down to visit his dad in Florida because he thinks his dad isn’t okay and the entire episode he has a great day with him and it cuts to Phil in the future saying 'I’m so glad I had the best day with my dad… but what I didn’t realize is that it would be my last' and it cuts to his dad’s funeral."- Pigeon_Barf

It's Hardest With Sitcoms

"The scrubs episode where Dr Cox keeps seeing Jordan's brother everywhere, then right at the end he realizes that they are at his funeral."

"Not much media makes me cry, but this definitely had me in bits. easily the saddest episode ever."- jeremy-irons-cereal

He Wasn't As Cold As He Appeared

"House MD."

"S5 EP24."

"He realizes his last few memories were all hallucinations and you can see him mentally break down when he realizes."

"Top class acting by Hugh Laurie."- bunny_kissesXO

Gregory House Coffee GIF by PeacockTVGiphy

Don't Even Get Me Started...

"' The View From Halfway Down' kinda broke me for a while."

"Bojack Horseman."- PalladiuM7

More Like Vampire SLAYED ME!

"Buffy - The Body."- fieschen

"I watched this as a teen for the first time and thought it was sad, but back then my mom was invincible, so I didn’t get it."

"Watched it again as an adult after she’d had a stroke - devastating."

"Sarah Michelle Gellar is such a good actress."- alli-katt

Animation At Its Most Powerful

"Tales of ba sing se.."- Dorsie_

"Brave soldier boy, comes marching home... "- Verlepte

Avatar The Last Airbender GIFGiphy

Resting In Peace, At Last...

"'The Good Place', last ep."

"Holy waterworks Batman, that one gets me every time."- WorldAncient7852

Starry Starry Night...

"'Doctor Who' episode about Vincent Van Gogh."

"That final scene will always be a tearjerker!"

"Getting teary-eyed just thinking about it! lol."- dragonmom1

Uncle Phil Saves The Day

"For me it's the episode of 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' where he catches up with his dad."- huhmz

Season 4 Hug GIF by The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirGiphy

Soborama

"'Futurama '- 'Jurassic Bark'."- Ya-Dikobraz

“'Seymour forgot me a long time ago'.“

"It's 'Futurama'."

"It's supposed to be funny."

"You get to the end, it cues up 'If it Taakes forever....' And suddenly you have a room full of grown a** men pretending they aren't crying..."- ReverendRevolver

Literal Heartbreak

"Bones."

"They killed Sweets, just freaking shot him through the heart."- PhilzeeTheElder

We Miss You Mona.

"That episode of the Simpsons about Homer's mum and at the end hes sitting on the bonnet of his car looking up at the stars."- GradeExtreme6825

homer simpson GIFGiphy

Finale Ultimo

"Series finale of 'Six Feet Under' made me sob."- Fun_Statistician6932

Messing With The Wrong People...

"'Criminal Minds' where Foyet kills Hailey so Hotch snaps and beats him to death."

"Actually, early seasons 'Criminal Minds' has a few that belong on this list."- Tca2011

Laughed So Hard I Cried... Or Just Cried...

"Second to last episode of 'Derry Girls'; laughter to ugly crying in the space of about 18 seconds."- eva_rector

I Know Right GIF by Magic RadioGiphy

When we become drastically invested in anything, it's simply impossible not to get emotional when things take a turn for the worse.

Television shows are no exception.

But really... did they HAVE to do that to Bob?!?!?

Latest News

Flavor Flav; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Flavor Flav Goes Viral With Warning To Other Musical Artists After Trump's 'Eating Pets' Claim

Laura Loomer; Screenshot of Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Far-Right Activist Swiftly Fact-Checked After Bonkers Conspiracy About Harris's Earrings During Debate

More from Trending

Chappell Roan
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Chappell Roan Dedicates Best New Artist Award At VMAs To 'All The Queer Kids In The Midwest'

Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan accepted the coveted award last night at the MTV Video Music Awards and didn't make the moment entirely about herself.

The American singer and songwriter, whose 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess slow-burned its way to the top of the charts, dedicated her award to the LGBTQ+ community who were instrumental in her commercial success.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
@MegynKellyShow/X; ABC

Megyn Kelly Dragged After Blaming ABC Moderators For Trump's Poor Debate Performance

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly was widely criticized after she melted down in a profane rant about ABC debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis fact-checking Trump's lies in real time, blaming them for his poor debate performance.

A CNN snap poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Vice President Kamala Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom; Kim Kardashian
Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/GettyImages

Katy Perry Reacts To Photo Of Orlando Bloom Seemingly Checking Out Kim Kardashian's Butt

Pop star Katy Perry responded to the viral photo of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, checking out SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian's butt at a star-studded charity event.

Perry and Bloom, who have been engaged since February 2019, attended the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool venue in New York City on Monday night where Kardashian was among the celebrity co-hosts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Theo Wargo/WireImage; ABC

Hillary Clinton Gets Shoutout For Her Advice To Harris On How To 'Rattle' Trump During Debate

Ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Vice President Kamala Harris advice on how to "rattle" former President Donald Trump—and her words paid off given how much Harris succeeded.

On Saturday, three days before the highly anticipated event, Clinton said in a New York Times interview that Trump would employ "a scorched-earth approach and will just try to tear her [Harris] down, which is his usual go-to strategy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the presidential debate
ABC

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump With Their 'Newest Ad' That's Just The Entire Debate

After Vice President Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with former President Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, Kamala HQ, her official campaign account on X, mocked him with a new "ad" that's quite literally just the entire debate.

A CNN poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less