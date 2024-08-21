Skip to content
Clip From RNC's State Roll Call Resurfaces After DNC's Was Essentially A Dance Party—And Hoo Boy

Screenshots of speaker at Republican National Convention and Lil John at the Democratic National Convention
@PresidentPat/X; @KamalaHQ/X

After the Democratic National Convention created a rollicking dance club atmosphere for its state roll call, a clip from the much more staid RNC went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 21, 2024
The DNC featured delegates enthusiastically dancing and singing last night as they officially nominated Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the presidential ticket in November's election.

Adding to the festive vibe, DNC musical host DJ Cassidy played a distinct song for each state’s delegation as they rose to cast their votes during the nomination roll call. Featured tracks included Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” for New Jersey, Prince’s “1999” for Minnesota, Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” for Indiana, and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe” for Missouri.

And perhaps the most talked about moment came when rapper Lil Jon appeared as Georgia’s delegates were called to perform his 2013 hit "Turn Down for What."

You can see it below.

Compare that to the environment at last month's RNC, a noticeably muted affair characterized by minimal applause and few cheers as each state officially cast their votes for former President Donald Trump to once again lead the GOP ticket.

Indeed, the event felt much more somber—a marked difference.

You can watch it below.

People were quick to point out how much the DNC's high-energy event differed from the RNC's proceedings.


Democrats also balanced some serious moments amid the festivities.

Among the speakers was Kate Cox, a Texas woman whose request for an abortion during a complicated pregnancy was denied by the state’s supreme court, forcing her to travel to another state for the procedure. Cox announced on the convention floor that she is pregnant again, with her baby due in January.

She spoke passionately about protecting reproductive rights, stating that Trump’s support for abortion bans drove her to "flee" her home. She added that her baby is due "just in time to see Kamala Harris sworn in as president of the United States."

Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump White House staffer who served as communications director and press secretary, also spoke out, describing Trump as having "no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth" and saying that she "couldn’t be part of the insanity any longer."

Kyle Sweetser, a former Trump voter from Alabama, shared how Trump's tariffs negatively impacted construction workers like himself, contrasting Trump's economic priorities with Harris's own. Her campaign said earlier this week that Trump's "reckless and backward policies will bring chaos to economic markets, raise costs for working families, and send inflation skyrocketing."

