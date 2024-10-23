Trump-Loving Australian Senator's Post About MAGA Fans Is A Hilarious Self-Own

Ralph Babet, a member of the United Australia Party, elected to represent Victoria in the Australian Senate at the 2022 Australian federal election, is a big fan of former President Donald Trump but his attempt to back Trump supporters on X awkwardly backfired.

In a post last week, Babet declared the following:

"Anyone with half a brain would support Donald J. Trump for President."

You can see his post below.



But that backfired immediately once people pointed out he was actually throwing shade at Trump's supporters—including himself.









Babet has called Trump a “gosh darn legend,” accused the Australian media of being “infiltrated by woke left wing activists masquerading as journalists,” ridiculed Vice President Kamala Harris as a “cracking banshee,” and declared that “leftism is a mental illness.”



Babet has said he does not consider the science of climate change to be "settled" or believe that humans are responsible for it. Moreover, he's pushed false equivalencies, falsely suggesting there are an equal number of scientists on either side of the debate.

He would be right at home in the United States alongside many Trump-backed candidates considering he promoted a number of conspiracy theories including one about the World Economic Forum impeding on Australian sovereignty by supporting non-white immigration and backing COVID-19 lockdown policies.

Despite repeatedly ranting against the billionaires he believes are damaging the planet via the World Economic Forum, his campaign was backed by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer, who chairs the United Australia Party.

United Australia was "voluntarily" deregistered by the Australian Electoral Commission under section 135 of the Electoral Act, which states a party can be deregistered “if an application to do so is made to the Commission by a person or persons who are entitled to make an application for a change to the Register."

Despite this, Babet is singlehandedly keeping the party alive as its only senator and has sworn to keep representing its interests in Parliament.