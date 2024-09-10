Skip to content

New Harris Ad Trolls Trump For Obsession With 'Crowd Size'—And It's Airing On Fox

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Florida Paper Goes Viral For Stark Front Page Headline About Trump's Latest Threats Against His 'Adversaries'

Donald Trump
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Orlando Sentinel's brutal front page headline about Donald Trump's latest threats against his enemies went viral because, sadly, it's a rare example of actual journalism.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 10, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The Orlando Sentinel went viral for a simple front page headline about former President Donald Trump's latest threats against his political opponents—and sadly, it's a rare example of actual journalism.

On Saturday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to threaten individuals he claims are engaged in unethical conduct tied to voting in the 2024 election with prison time, insinuating without proof that the election could be rigged against him. His statement, shared on Truth Social, marks his clearest indication yet that he will not accept the November outcome if defeated. In reality, cases of voter fraud are exceptionally rare.

He wrote:

"CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation!"
"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."
"We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials."
"Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of X post showing content of Donald Trump's Truth Social post@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social; @TrumpDailyPosts/X

Then first thing Monday, The Orlando Sentinel called these threats exactly what they are, publishing the following headline on the front page of their September 9 edition:

"Trump threatens to jail adversaries"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Orlando Sentinel headline: "Trump threatens to jail adversaries"The Orlando Sentinel

In a time when many prominent media outlets—including The New York Times and CNN—have faced accusations that they've spent years sugarcoating and employing passive language while reporting what historians, journalists, and policymakers have explicitly outlined as the clear and present danger Trump poses to our democratic institutions, the paper's headline is a breath of fresh air.

Many appreciated the headline's directness and criticized Trump's latest attempt to sow doubt about the integrity of the upcoming election.


For days, Trump's allies have urged him to focus on key issues like the economy, immigration, and national security, while steering clear of the combative behavior that could reinforce Harris's message that the nation needs to move past the divisiveness and turmoil he embodies for many voters.

He issued his remarks on the eve of tonight's presidential debate, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. ABC News will broadcast the debate live on both its main network and its streaming service, ABC News Live, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, multiple other networks have agreed to air the event in real time.

According to The Washington Post, Harris spent the past four days immersed in an intensive “debate camp” at Pittsburgh’s Omni William Penn Hotel. Her team recreated a mock debate stage, enlisted an experienced Trump stand-in to deliver harsh attacks and inflammatory remarks, and subjected the Vice President to hours of rehearsed questions.

Meanwhile, about 330 miles away at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, Trump opted for “policy sessions” with aides and allies over traditional debate practice. In recent weeks, he has attended about a half-dozen of these sessions, supposedly zeroing in on Harris’s policy record.

Despite Trump's long history of attacking political rivals on the debate stage, Republicans, including his press secretary Karoline Leavitt, have insisted without evidence that Trump is "one of the most effective debaters in modern political history" and can be trusted to follow debate rules.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Dakota Johnson
Taylor Hill/WireImage for Bvlgari/GettyImages

Dakota Johnson 'Basically' Overdosed On Caffeine After Not Realizing She Was Downing Energy Drinks

Actor Dakota Johnson revealed that she was pretty much gulping caffeine without realizing it when she was working on the short film Loser Baby, which she directed.

Johnson, 34, told Variety that she discovered the beverage Celsius on the first day of shooting the short film and didn't realize until later it was an energy drink.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album cover
Parkwood/Columbia/Sony

Beyoncé Fans Outraged After 'Cowboy Carter' Is Completely Snubbed By The CMAs

The Country Music Awards just announced the nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, and it looks like history is repeating itself.

Despite having a number one album on the Top Country charts, neither Beyoncé nor Act II: Cowboy Carter scored a nomination.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz
Harris For President

Walz Rips GOP For Fretting Over Gay Penguins Instead Of School Shootings In Blistering Speech

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz slammed Republicans' fixation with things like children's books about gay penguins instead of school shootings.

Walz's remarks came after four people were killed in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School. The shooter, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with four counts of felony murder; his father, Colin Gray, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killings and faces additional charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person studying a series of maps
Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

The Greatest Historical Examples Of 'F*ck You, I'll Do It Myself'

We can all agree that sometimes when you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself.

What's interesting is that some of the greatest moments in history were built upon that concept, though that's not usually how the events are presented in public school classrooms, if they're presented at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
Folding clothes
Sarah Brown/Unsplash

People Share The Unwritten Rules In Their Homes That Would Seem Bizarre To Anyone Else

Many parents establish standard rules to maintain order in their household.

While some of those rules have to do with teaching lessons such as assigning chores to kids so they could earn an allowance–which helps them understand basic commerce–other rules are as basic as not permitting playing ball while inside the house.

Keep ReadingShow less