Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney And Their Son Doing The 'Exact Same Fidget' In Adorable Video

Olivia Munn captured the most adorable video of her husband John Mulaney and their son Malcom doing "the exact same fidget," and the internet collectively swooned.
The actor, who welcomed Malcom in November 2021, took to Instagram to share the precious moment, writing in the caption:
"Malcolm’s been doing this since 10 months old but this is the first time I could capture it."
In the video, Mulaney and Malcom are on the couch watching the movie Cars, completely focused on the TV, as they both rub and move their fingers in the same fashion.
Munn wrote over the video:
"It's the same exact fidget. I can't."
You can watch below.
Friends and fans alike expressed their warm and fuzzies in the comments.
Mulaney himself even chimed in:
"He even breaks from the double hand twitch to the single."
"A classic move"
@oliviamunn/Instagram
And people on social media agreed Munn captured a truly adorable moment.
Others in the comments shared their own "fidgets" they inherited from their parents.
Munn was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer after tests revealed she had luminal B—a fast-moving, aggressive cancer—in both breasts in April 2023, before Malcom was even 18 months old.
She credited him for being her light while she was going through a very dim experience.
“When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick."
"I’m just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective."
"Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom."
"That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”
And she said she couldn't have gotten through treatment without Mulaney.
“It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him."
“I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital—taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me."
"And he did it all happily.”