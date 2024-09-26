Dem Rep. Uses GOP Colleague’s Own Words To Epically Troll Him Over Failure To Impeach Biden

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz took House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to task over his failed attempt at impeaching President Joe Biden—and even printed out one of Comer's quotes to drive home his point.

The inquiry led by Comer baselessly accused Biden of influence peddling as it repeatedly attempted—yet failed—to link Biden to his son Hunter's business deals.

So after Comer appeared to cede defeat on a recent Newsmax appearance, Moskowitz trolled him during a committee hearing as only he can.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

He said:



"I appreciate the kind words the chairman said about me on Newsmax the other day calling me 'the court jester,' so thank you, my liege, I appreciate that. But he said something else that I think really sums up what this committee has done."

Moskowitz then pulled out a sign emblazoned with Comer's face and the following quote, which he read out:

"My job was never to impeach."

You can see it below.

@Acyn/X

He added:



“Well, that is interesting. So for two years, almost two years, we have sat here, while we have run impeachment hearings, while we have had cameras, hundreds of interviews, millions of dollars to spend, and now the chairman finally says, ‘My job was never to impeach.’ He only says that because it didn’t work out.”

"Mr. Chairman, I'm going to have my staff send this to your office. I'd love you to sign it and I'm going to hang it in my office as a reminder of what this committee was used for. I don't want to hear about bipartisanship when they destroyed this committee over nonsense over two years."

Fox News has previously described the burden of proof in the impeachment inquiry as "irrelevant," a declaration echoed by Comer in remarks to the network last year—a convenient excuse when you don't have any evidence of criminality.



Comer came under fire after he admitted the ongoing investigation into the president's family members and their finances is aimed at helping Trump win his White House bid. At the time, Comer opined that "the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”

Comer was similarly criticized after he claimed during a Fox News interview that a key "informant" on the Biden administration's alleged corruption mysteriously vanished, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the GOP's ongoing probe.

During the interview, host Maria Bartiromo pressed Comer about the evidence he possessed pertaining to President Joe Biden's alleged corruption, specifically inquiring about the whistleblowers he previously claimed existed. She also sought information on an informant who allegedly provided the Congressman with vital information.

The so-called informant was later arrested by the FBI for lying and has since admitted to passing on false information about the Bidens based on Russian intelligence sources.