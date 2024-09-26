Skip to content

Whoopi Explains Why Janet Jackson Deserves 'Grace' After False Claims About Harris' Race

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dem Rep. Uses GOP Colleague’s Own Words To Epically Troll Him Over Failure To Impeach Biden

Screenshot of Jared Moskowitz holding up his Comer sign; James Comer
@Acyn/X; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz took Republican Rep. James Comer to task over his failed attempt at impeaching Biden—and even printed out one of Comer's quotes to drive home his point.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 26, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz took House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to task over his failed attempt at impeaching President Joe Biden—and even printed out one of Comer's quotes to drive home his point.

The inquiry led by Comer baselessly accused Biden of influence peddling as it repeatedly attempted—yet failed—to link Biden to his son Hunter's business deals.

So after Comer appeared to cede defeat on a recent Newsmax appearance, Moskowitz trolled him during a committee hearing as only he can.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

He said:

"I appreciate the kind words the chairman said about me on Newsmax the other day calling me 'the court jester,' so thank you, my liege, I appreciate that. But he said something else that I think really sums up what this committee has done."

Moskowitz then pulled out a sign emblazoned with Comer's face and the following quote, which he read out:

"My job was never to impeach."

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Jared Moskowitz holding up his Comer sign@Acyn/X

He added:

“Well, that is interesting. So for two years, almost two years, we have sat here, while we have run impeachment hearings, while we have had cameras, hundreds of interviews, millions of dollars to spend, and now the chairman finally says, ‘My job was never to impeach.’ He only says that because it didn’t work out.”
"Mr. Chairman, I'm going to have my staff send this to your office. I'd love you to sign it and I'm going to hang it in my office as a reminder of what this committee was used for. I don't want to hear about bipartisanship when they destroyed this committee over nonsense over two years."

Many appreciated Mokowitz's snarky takedown.




Fox News has previously described the burden of proof in the impeachment inquiry as "irrelevant," a declaration echoed by Comer in remarks to the network last year—a convenient excuse when you don't have any evidence of criminality.

Comer came under fire after he admitted the ongoing investigation into the president's family members and their finances is aimed at helping Trump win his White House bid. At the time, Comer opined that "the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”

Comer was similarly criticized after he claimed during a Fox News interview that a key "informant" on the Biden administration's alleged corruption mysteriously vanished, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the GOP's ongoing probe.

During the interview, host Maria Bartiromo pressed Comer about the evidence he possessed pertaining to President Joe Biden's alleged corruption, specifically inquiring about the whistleblowers he previously claimed existed. She also sought information on an informant who allegedly provided the Congressman with vital information.

The so-called informant was later arrested by the FBI for lying and has since admitted to passing on false information about the Bidens based on Russian intelligence sources.

Latest News

More from News/political-news

Kristen Bell
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Kristen Bell Sparks Debate After Revealing She Let Her Kids Explore Theme Park Alone On Vacation

Frozen and Nobody Wants This actress Kristen Bell has always been very honest about how she parents with her husband, Dax Shepard—everything from handling surplus Halloween candy to their approach to potty-training.

One very cool thing that the pair of actors try to do every year is to take their kids to a new place to "expand their bubble" and to expose them to new foods, music, and language. This year, they took them on a summer tour to Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brandon "Bug" Hall
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Indochino

'Little Rascals' Star Slammed After Tweeting A Degrading Joke About His Own Daughters

There are some ways that fathers shouldn't talk about their daughters, and Brandon "Bug" Hall managed to do a couple of them recently.

Hall, known best for his childhood role as Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals, recently had his fifth child, and first son. He was quick to celebrate this life event on X (formerly Twitter), but had a weird way of announcing it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Butker
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Harrison Butker Brutally Roasted After Missing Extra Point Kick For First Time Since 2022

Harrison Butker, kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, did not have a great start to his week. First, it should be said that kickers miss field goals all the time, and Butker is one of the top kickers in the league.

But this wasn't just any kicker missing a field goal. It was Butker, who came to dubious infamy earlier this year with a commencement address that went viral, for all the wrong reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Roseanne during Tucker Carlson's event
@RonFilipkowski/X

Video Of Roseanne Screaming About 2020 Election At Tucker Carlson Event Is Peak MAGA

Footage of MAGA comedian Roseanne Barr screaming about the 2020 election during her special appearance on the Tucker Carlson Live tour in Fort Worth, Texas, went viral for showing that she delivered her angry rant to a mostly empty Dickies Arena.

Standing up on stage as Carlson looked on from an adjacent seat, she raged against Democrats:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Johnny Carson
Newsmax; Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Saying The 'Tonight Show' Should 'Bring Back Johnny Carson'

Donald Trump is no fan of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and is still mad about an incident from 2015, judging from his comments at his recent rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Trump is sore that Fallon made fun of him during an infamous 2015 appearance on the show in which the host mussed Trump's hair, a jocular gesture for which Fallon was raked over the coals by liberals at the time.

Keep ReadingShow less