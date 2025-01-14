Skip to content
Man Who Lost Home To LA Wildfires Has Emotional Reunion With Dog He Feared Had Perished

Screenshots of dog-owner being reunited with his dog
@LizKreutzNews/X

Casey Colvin was at work when his neighborhood got their evacuation order, and he feared he'd lost his beloved dogs—and while one of his dogs was saved by firefighters, his other dog, Oreo, had gone missing.

Koh Mochizuki
Jan 14, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Raging wildfires continue to devastate areas throughout Los Angeles County since January 7, primarily due to a lack of humidity and powerful wind gusts.

Thousands of LA residents were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders while surrounding neighborhoods in Red Flag Warning zones are on standby as firefighters continue fighting the blazes around the clock.

While updates from the terrifying natural disaster received constant media coverage, news highlighting the local community coming together and lifting each other up through voluntary humanitarian efforts has started providing some reprieve from the mounting anxiety gripping LA residents.

One heartwarming viral video shows a dog owner being reunited with his dog after being separated for days amidst the chaos. This is a recent prime example of how hope and inspiration persist.

The clip also served as a reminder that animals are victims during the crisis, as many of them, including farm animals and house pets, were either abandoned or have run away in fear as they witnessed the encroaching flames easily spread by floating embers.

Fire victim Casey Colvin is the lucky pet owner featured in the video.

Colvin's home burned down in the Pacific Palisades fire, considered the most destructive wildfire in LA history after more than 1,200 homes and business structures were reduced to rubble.

The joyous clip starts with Colvin calling out for his rescue pup named "Oreo" from the other side of a fence after they were separated for days.

Oreo runs down the inclined pathway, squeezes underneath the gate, and is rapturously picked up by Colvin, who cries, "Oh, honey, you're alive!"

You can watch the clip here.

With his beloved pet over his shoulder, Colvin runs into the street and shouts "Oh thank you Jesus, oh thank you God!"

The clip ends with Colvin profusely thanking NBC news correspondent Liz Kreutz for setting up the happy ending.

Social media users were moved watching the clip.










Colvin had left for work before the wildfires started.

When the evacuation mandate was ordered, he spent five hours in traffic but failed to reach Oreo and his other dog, Tika Tika Tika, in time.

Here is a clip of Colvin featured in an earlier interview when he first met Kreutz and shared his uncertainty regarding the whereabouts of his pets.

"I hope to God my dogs are okay. They're my family," said the emotional Palisades resident, adding, "I don't care about the house, I care about the dogs."

With tears in his eyes, he said of his two four-legged companions:

"I literally rescued them off the streets. They deserve better than this."


Tika Tika Tika was immediately rescued by a firefighter who managed to get into Colvin's residence and found the frightened pup.

However, Oreo, a "behavioral dog" that Colvin had rescued, was nowhere to be found, despite having an AirTag location device.

Eventually, a neighbor discovered Oreo sleeping in a pile of rubble that had been where Colvin's house once stood.

"Casey says a friend has seen Oreo and took a photo. He believes he is alive," wrote Kreutz on an Instagram post seeking community help to find Oreo. "He sent me his missing flier asking people to share."



Kreutz's post has now been updated with, "Oreo has been found!"

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg
2024 Election

Buttigieg's Poignant Rallying Cry Not To 'Give Up' As Trump Reenters White House Has People Emotional

