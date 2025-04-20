Mom Reveals How Her Obsessive Planning—And Her 'Velcro Dog'—Helped Save Her During Home Invasion

But straight guys can REEEALLLYY be a lot.

No shade or anything, just a touch of hyperbole.

Men can display some very bad behavior.

But a lot of men know how to curtail and fix that behavior with simple acts of thoughtfulness.

Redditor GurFun3164 wanted to hear about the times men have truly been... gentlemen, so they asked:

"Women of Reddit, what’s something a man has done that made you think, 'Wow, he stands out in a really great way?'"

Calm and Carry On...

'Reacting calmly to someone else being aggressive. In situations that could have turned into unnecessary confrontation with others, even physical, it’s very valuable to trust someone is not gonna be easily provoked and will actually help deescalate a situation."

- __ded

"I read a lot of these comments in this thread, and most of them just felt like normal human behavior, but this one is the most real one. Someone who is levelheaded in the heat of the moment is absolutely extremely rare."

- help_im_lostt

The Helper

"When he tries to help someone, everyone else is ignoring."

- Dreamer_Dram

"I feel like I got a winner when I see my SO give up her seat on the subway to an old lady. It’s amazing how few people do that."

- ReadinII

Okay, sure...

"When my now-husband and I had been dating a couple of months, it somehow came up that the house I was renting didn’t have any carbon monoxide detectors. He didn’t like that and said he was going to get one and install it for me. I was like, 'Okay, sure,' and promptly forgot about it."

"And then the next week (we lived about an hour and a half apart and only saw each other on weekends) he showed up with two and installed them before we went to dinner. It wasn’t just that he cared about my safety, it was that he said he was going to do something and then did it at the first opportunity."

"I’ve had a fair amount of people in my life who promise a lot but never deliver, so the fact that he did, well, that meant a lot. A bit later, we were starting to get more serious, and he had gotten a new job after recently being laid off. He was talking about his future and that he might sell his house and buy a new one in a year or two, and I said, 'Oh, what would you be looking for?'”

"He replied, 'Well, if we’re still together, hopefully we’d be ready to live together, so if you still have the same job, something halfway between our current places so neither of us has a terrible commute. And I figure you won’t want all of my WOW stuff displayed in the living room like it is now, so I’ll need a man cave. And if I have a space that’s all mine like that, it’s only fair that you do too, so there should be a room you can turn into a craft room or a library or whatever you want.'"

"I was BLOWN AWAY. No one had ever shown me such consideration and thoughtfulness like that, factored me into their plans without prompting and actually thinking about what I might want. I told him I loved him for the first time two weeks later."

"And yes, our house has both a man cave for him and a library for me."

- clcountry

Quiet

"I grew up in an environment where arguments were loud - shouting to get a point across. So it was something I thought was the norm. My first argument with my boyfriend (now husband) was very mature, and he never once yelled. He was empathetic and heard me out, and put his points across calmly, without making me feel bad."

"We ended up having a constructive conversation and resolved it calmly. And got ice cream after. 4 years later, he’s still never once yelled at me. I also don’t yell, but that’s because I’m a crier."

- idle_mind52

PARTY!!!

"Being patient and honorable, even when it’s acceptable to be a d**k. We met at a party. Two other guys were hitting on me but said incredibly invasive and offensive things when I really started talking to them. (Asking repeatedly if I was a virgin and telling me women make bad scientists)."

"Afterward, this dude stayed chill when I sat down on the couch next to him. I was pretty drunk. He never tried to pressure me. We talked bulls**t. He asked for my number at the end of the night. We’ve been together 21 years. Basically, he was just decent and not trying to rush the tempo."

- FivePercentRule

Be Ready

"He noticed what I liked as we started hanging out and then kept those things on hand at his house."

"It's like a magic drink/snack/movie/game portal every time I visit."

- NoRegretCeptThatOne

Just like the Movies...

"My BF was at home, and I was at the University. Probably a 20-minute walk. I called him to say that I would be late to see him because I forgot my umbrella, and it was raining pretty hard, so I was going to wait till it died down a bit. Next thing I know, he shows up, umbrella in hand. I felt like I was in a rom-com."

- VerbJones

To Tell the Driver

"I was 17, went out with a fake ID, and started talking to a considerably older guy. Naturally, I attributed his interest to my maturity, sophistication, and poise beyond my years."

"When he stepped away from me for a minute, another man - total stranger - approached just long enough to tell me, 'You’re obviously not old enough to be here. That guy you’re talking to is not a good guy. You should go home. I’ll call you a cab if you need one.'”

"The creep came back, and as soon as I started showing hesitation about him, he became incredibly pushy, trying to get me to go somewhere alone with him. I insisted on getting a cab, and he tried to get me to tell him my address 'to tell the driver.' I ducked him and got in the cab."

"I’ll never know exactly what that stranger saved me from that night, but it wasn’t going to be good. I don’t even remember his face, but I still think about him sometimes."

- Similar-Morning9768

At Ease

"Not done to me, but I actually met someone in an emergency room. His dad was sick, and despite the stressful situation and long wait, he stayed so patient and reassuring. He kept comforting his dad with the sweetest smile, making sure he felt at ease. The way he handled everything with such grace and warmth really stood out to me."

- happyviruuus

Breakfast

"My now-husband got up at 730 every day during our last semester to have breakfast in the cafeteria with me. He didn't have class until 10. He doesn't eat breakfast. We weren't even dating yet."

- Repulsive_Bagg

Beliefs

"Changed his opinion on something when given evidence to the contrary to his original beliefs. He's one of the most thoughtful people I've ever met. Genuinely listens to people and actually weighs the things people say to him. Never just dismisses people without deeply considering their words and their perspective."

"I can't wait to marry him. 🥰."

- UnicornOfDerp

Every. Time.

"I had a colleague who was absolutely rabid about credit going to where it was deserved. If someone (usually a woman) came up with an idea in a meeting and it was ignored for ten minutes until a man brought it up again, the next thing that would happen would be him reminding the room that Jenny said it first. Every time."

- KindCompetence

Blown Away!!

"This was a coworker, not a romantic interest. But, ordered me flowers on behalf of the company for an event and had specifically instructed the florist to make sure they were non-toxic to cats so I could take them home. Just him remembering that I had a cat and putting two and two together in that way was way more thoughtful than most dudes trying to date me ever were. It really blew me away."

- spacesuspended

Memory

"Every time we walk in a place he’s been before, the workers smile when they see him and remember him joyfully."

"711, Subway, literally anywhere we go."

- Totallynotokayokay

No Sharp Objects

"I cut my finger, relatively minor, on our first date. He came with me in the ambulance to get my finger stitched up and then took the taxi back with me to my house to make sure I got home safe, before then taking the same cab back to the restaurant to pick up his car so he could drive home."

"He organized the next two restaurant dates and jokingly made one a burger date and the second a chopsticks-style date. We met for drinks in between these, and he also pointed out that the pubs had plastic pint glasses."

"That first date was nearly 2 years ago, and even though we're now long distance, he still surprises me with little gifts here and there. I try and do the same, too."

- FMLitsSML

The ladies have found some white knights.

It doesn't take much, guys.

Basic, decent human behavior can go a long way.

Nobody here was really a superhero.

But not all superheroes wear capes... so, maybe?

Does anyone else have a good guy story?