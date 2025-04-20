Mom Reveals How Her Obsessive Planning—And Her 'Velcro Dog'—Helped Save Her During Home Invasion

Overthinkers and ruminators get a bad wrap, but they might be the most cool-headed folks in an emergency, since they've likely already thought about all of the worst things that could happen at any given moment.
Mom and TikToker Jessie Baker, @Jessiebakerr1122 on the platform, informed viewers in an almost 10-minute story time video that she experiences "intrusive thoughts" and is a bit "obsessive" about planning ahead.
But while friends and family might have dismissed her "just in case" concerns in the past, she felt that she "manifested" a home invasion by anticipating the possibility of one happening.
In the story time video, Baker explained that she was working late on her laptop in the kitchen, and since it was after midnight, she also had her cell phone and baby monitor next to her. She was home alone with her young baby and her German Shorthaired Pointer, Charlie.
Baker noticed that her baby had started to toss and turn a bit in her crib, and when she spit out her pacifier, Baker decided to go in to check on her. On her way to the nursery, however, she noticed that Charlie was behaving strangely.
Baker's suspicions were confirmed when Charlie, who she described as usually a "velcro dog" and always at her side, left her to go to the master bedroom instead of the nursery and proceeded to bark.
Baker locked herself in the nursery with her baby and picked up the infant, listening for other sounds. She heard something, later confirmed to be a shoe, being thrown at Charlie and the end table at the end of her bed being knocked over by an intruder. When Charlie barked again, she kicked the screen out of the nursery bedroom window—something she'd already thought about doing if she ever found herself in this very situation—and fled to a neighbor's house.
Though it was about 1:30 in the morning, when Baker explained what was going on, her neighbors welcomed her into their home to call the police. By the time they arrived and checked the house, the intruder had fled.
For once, Baker was relieved to have had such intrusive thoughts, which allowed her to think about what she might do if a situation like this ever came up—so when it actually did, she had a plan ready to go.
You can watch the video here:
@jessiebakerr1122
That one time I crawled out the window with my baby… #intrusivethoughts #intruder #homealone #newmom #scary #staysafe #dog #gsp
Some agreed with Baker about overthinking and intrusive thoughts and were glad she felt prepared.
@Jessiebakerr1122/TikTok
Others applauded Charlie and said they were sure it was actually the "velcro dog" who saved Baker's and her baby's lives.
@Jessiebakerr1122/TikTok
After some requests to check in on Charlie, Baker shared a follow-up video, confirming that Charlie was okay.
Fellow TikTokers applauded Charlie again for being such a good protector of her home.
@Jessiebakerr1122/TikTok
Though we're quick to belittle negative thoughts and push them away, there might be some validity to entertaining them from time to time so we can prepare for various possible events.
Just like a house fire or earthquake and planning out a meeting spot and having a bag of supplies ready to grab, knowing what you might do in the event of a home invasion could make all the difference.