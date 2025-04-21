Skip to content

Clip Of Trump Claiming He'd Never Let IRS Be Used For Political Attacks Resurfaces—And It's Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Missing Toddler Who Wandered Alone For 7 Miles In Arizona Wilderness Led To Safety By Rancher's Dog

@12NewsAZ/YouTube

Arizona rancher Scotty Dunton was stunned to discover his dog, Buford, walking along his property with a 2-year-old boy who had been missing for 16 hours.

By Joanna Edwards Apr 21, 2025
A 2-year-old boy who vanished from his rural Arizona home spent the night alone in the wilderness—walking seven miles through dangerous terrain—before being found safe, thanks to a rancher’s dog.

The child disappeared Monday evening from his home in Seligman, Arizona, roughly 100 miles south of Grand Canyon National Park. Wearing only a tank top and pajama pants, he wandered into rugged countryside teeming with wildlife, including mountain lions spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

More than 40 rescuers, including DPS rangers, launched a massive overnight search.

The following day, rancher Scotty Dunton spotted his dog, Buford, walking with a blonde-haired toddler beside him. Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, patrols the property to fend off coyotes, and Dunton believes the dog came across the toddler and wouldn’t leave his side.

Dunton told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that he immediately recognized the boy from news alerts and called for help.

"I got in my truck to go to town and I see Buford walking down the side of the fence with a little blond kid with him. I had heard about the missing child this morning, so I knew it was him."

The child told Dunton he had slept under a tree. Despite the treacherous landscape, filled with boulder piles, canyons, and predators, the boy was in good condition—scared, but unharmed.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

People were charmed by this story of a brave boy and a protective dog.



It's in the breed's nature, many commenters noted, to be protective and far-wandering.



Many wondered about the other half of this story: a 2-year-old wandering the Arizona desert all alone.

Still, many chose to believe the story, because who wouldn't, when the dog was so helpful and the kid so brave?


The boy sure had an adventure, and Buford did a great job—and continued being a good boy.

Nancy Mace
Nancy Mace Has Unhinged Meltdown After Voter Asks Her About Town Halls In Bonkers Video

Mike Lindell
MAGA MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Dragged After Weeping To Judge That He Has No Money To Pay Fines

A man sitting down with his hands folded.
People Describe The Best Decisions They've Ever Made In Their Life

Screenshots from @Jessiebakerr1122's TikTok video
@Jessiebakerr1122/TikTok

Mom Reveals How Her Obsessive Planning—And Her 'Velcro Dog'—Helped Save Her During Home Invasion

Overthinkers and ruminators get a bad wrap, but they might be the most cool-headed folks in an emergency, since they've likely already thought about all of the worst things that could happen at any given moment.

Mom and TikToker Jessie Baker, @Jessiebakerr1122 on the platform, informed viewers in an almost 10-minute story time video that she experiences "intrusive thoughts" and is a bit "obsessive" about planning ahead.

Screenshots from @cancercardholder's TikTok video
@cancercardholder/TikTok

Woman Gets Epic 'Thank You' Bag From Flight Staff After Helping Calm Down Autistic Child On Her Flight

While more people are attending college and earning degrees than ever before, it's disheartening how few people are able to pursue working in their field, because the jobs waiting for them pay far too little to cover the bills.

But every once in a while, a situation pops up out in the wild where we can put our textbook knowledge to good use.

A young woman writing in a journal.
unknown person writing
Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

People Share Seemingly Insignificant Things Someone Said That Stuck With Them

It's a truly amazing experience when we hear someone say something truly profound, that we know we will remember for the rest of our lives.

However, sometimes we surprise ourselves by remembering something someone once said to us that didn't have much of an impact on us when we first heard it.

Screenshots from @www.slayy.net's TikTok video
@www.slayy.net/TikTok

Tenant Catches Apartment Staff Badmouthing Her In Voicemail After They Forgot To Hang Up

No matter how kind we might like to be, we all know that there are going to be people in the world who we don't especially like, and who are not big fans of us either.

But it's not fun to overhear someone speaking poorly of you, especially recorded in a voicemail that you could play over and over.

Screenshots of TikToker Kierra King from her videos
@kierraking616/TikTok

Black Woman Stunned After Medical Clinic Labels Her As 'King Kong' On Testing Kit

A California medical clinic is under fire on the internet for labeling a black woman's medical testing kit "King Kong."

TikToker Kierra King shared a video of her confrontation with a medical assistant, asking how the racist indiscretion could've gone unchecked after clinic worker feigned ignorance over the unsettling matter.

