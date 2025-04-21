Missing Toddler Who Wandered Alone For 7 Miles In Arizona Wilderness Led To Safety By Rancher's Dog

A 2-year-old boy who vanished from his rural Arizona home spent the night alone in the wilderness—walking seven miles through dangerous terrain—before being found safe, thanks to a rancher’s dog.
The child disappeared Monday evening from his home in Seligman, Arizona, roughly 100 miles south of Grand Canyon National Park. Wearing only a tank top and pajama pants, he wandered into rugged countryside teeming with wildlife, including mountain lions spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter.
More than 40 rescuers, including DPS rangers, launched a massive overnight search.
The following day, rancher Scotty Dunton spotted his dog, Buford, walking with a blonde-haired toddler beside him. Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, patrols the property to fend off coyotes, and Dunton believes the dog came across the toddler and wouldn’t leave his side.
Dunton told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that he immediately recognized the boy from news alerts and called for help.
"I got in my truck to go to town and I see Buford walking down the side of the fence with a little blond kid with him. I had heard about the missing child this morning, so I knew it was him."
The child told Dunton he had slept under a tree. Despite the treacherous landscape, filled with boulder piles, canyons, and predators, the boy was in good condition—scared, but unharmed.
People were charmed by this story of a brave boy and a protective dog.
It's in the breed's nature, many commenters noted, to be protective and far-wandering.
Many wondered about the other half of this story: a 2-year-old wandering the Arizona desert all alone.
Still, many chose to believe the story, because who wouldn't, when the dog was so helpful and the kid so brave?
The boy sure had an adventure, and Buford did a great job—and continued being a good boy.