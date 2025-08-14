Video Of Ice-T's NSFW Rant About Trump And His 'Scary' Supporters Resurfaces—And It's Spot On

Rapper and actor Ice-T has gone viral after a 2020 video from Revolver featuring him commenting about President Donald Trump and his "scary" supporters has resurfaced, resonating with people as the U.S. navigates Trump's chaotic second term in office.

The video was published in September 2020, at the height of an election cycle largely characterized by Trump's repetitive and patently false claims about potential election interference in a bid to undermine the candidacy of then-candidate Joe Biden, who would go on to win the presidency.

The performer's words hold significantly more weight now in the years since Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise that the election had been stolen, a claim for which Trump has never provided evidence and that formed the basis of many of the state and federal charges that would later be filed against him as he sought to subvert the actual election results.

With Trump in office again, his cult of personality is in full swing—Trump is actively working to remake cultural institutions in his image, going so far as to appoint himself chairman of the Kennedy Center in a bid to fight "woke" programming and oversee a review of the Smithsonian's exhibitions to ensure they fit his historical vision.

At the time, Ice-T said:

"What can I say about that dude that hasn't been said? I think we all know that people know sh*t's foul and we have to address it some kind of way. I'm just talking about that whole situation."

"We already know I don’t give a f**k about that clown-a** motherf**ker. I think what's more scary than him is his followers. I think the people that follow him blindly have a way of brushing off all that he does."

"And the things he does, if any normal person did one of those things, they’d be outta here.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

With Trump's MAGA cult in power, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Don't say we weren't warned.