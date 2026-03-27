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Guy Admits His Ignorance After Girlfriend Educates Him On What Really Happens During Menstruation—And He's Horrified

Screenshots from @connortalkslol's TikTok video
@connortalkslol/TikTok

TikToker @connortalkslol shared his horrified reaction after his girlfriend taught him about what really goes on in the female body during menstruation.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Women's health should be much more common knowledge than it is, but many subjects related to women—especially menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth—are still considered pretty "taboo" subjects in public spaces, in shared educational spaces, and, of course, among men.

That's why there are so many men like TikToker @connortalkslol who only start finding out what menstruation really is and what the cycle entails when they go looking for the information themselves.

While having a conversation with his girlfriend, he realized how little information he actually knew about it, so he watched an entire video that offered a 3D rendering of what happens to a woman's body during the menstrual cycle, focusing on the five-day period itself, and his eyes were opened.

You can watch the video here:

@connortalkslol

Kinda mind blown ngl #fypシ #relatable #viral #foryoupage

Some TikTokers were left skeptical, wondering how he was only reaching these conclusions now.

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

Seriously, did he think this was the woman's version of a "man cold" or something?

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

Others pointed out that there were far more symptoms than "just" cramps and bleeding.

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

Not to mention how young girls are when they first start menstruating.

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

Now that the TikToker was better informed, his fellow TikTokers encouraged him to share the knowledge.

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

@connortalkslol/TikTok

Though his fellow TikTokers were skeptical at first about his newfound knowledge about the menstruation cycle, @connortalkslol did not stop his research with the 3D rendering.

Instead, he continued to research what he found in the comments section, including comparisons of period pain to heart attacks, period cramps being miniature versions of contractions that women experience in the weeks leading up to childbirth, "period poops," "period jellyfish," the dangers of endometriosis, and a woman's inability to take off time at work for menstruation purposes without being reprimanded.

One TikToker summed up all of Connor's research perfectly:

@connortalkslol/TikTok

It seems like this is information that should already be well-known and widespread across the entire human population, but because of how health education is structured, young boys and girls are still often segregated into boy-only and girl-only groups to learn the information that pertains specifically to them, like menstruation for girls and young women.

Arguably, though, this is information that affects everyone. From understanding what their mothers, sisters, cousins, close friends, girlfriends, possibly wives, and of course, coworkers, are going through, it's just as important for men to receive this information as it is for women when they are young so they can better understand and empathize with the world around them.

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