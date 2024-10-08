Skip to content

Kamala Harris Eviscerates Trump For Spreading Hurricane Disinformation: 'It's About Him'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Madonna Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Her Brother Christopher's Death At 63

Madonna with brother Christophr Ciccone
Gary Friedman/The LA Times/GettyImages

The pop icon shared a poignant tribute on Instagram to her brother and creative director, Christopher Ciccone, after his death from cancer on Friday, remarking that "there will never be anyone like him."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 08, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Madonna paid a poignant tribute to her brother, Christopher Ciccone, who "died peacefully" Friday after battling cancer. He was 63.

Christopher was one of the singer's three younger siblings.

"My brother Christopher is gone," said the 66-year-old music icon of one of her three younger siblings.

"He was the closest human to me for so long."

The carousel of photos featuring her and her brother throughout her early life and career exemplified their close familial relationship.

She continued in her tribute post:

"It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo."


Madonna explained how a common passion made them tighter and how it was a saving grace growing up in the Detroit suburbs of what is now Rochester Hills.

She continued:

"We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."
"Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too."
"My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay. A word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived."
"When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer. My brother followed."

The "Vogue" singer said she and Christopher "danced through the madness of New York City" and "devoured Art and Music and Film like hungry animals."

Despite being in the "epicenter of all of these things exploding," the siblings also "danced through the madness" of the AIDS epidemic that claimed the lives of many of their friends throughout the 1980s and '90s.

"We went to funerals and we cried," she recalled, but that didn't stop them from expressing their emotion and mourning losses together through dance.

Christopher was an artist, interior decorator and also served as the art director on Madonna’s Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990 and tour director for her The Girlie Show in 1993.

"We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours."
"When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing."
"We defied the Roman Catholic Church, The Police, the Moral Majority and all Authority figures that got in the way of Artistic freedom!"
"My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary."
"I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him."

She continued:

"We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows."
"Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing."

"The last few years have not been easy," said Madonna, referring to their falling-out chronicled in his 2008 tell-all memoir, Life With My Sister Madonna, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Christopher claimed his sister outed him in her 1991 interview with LGBTQ+ magazine The Advocate, saying, “My brother Christopher’s gay, and he and I have always been the closest members of my family.”

He also alleged Madonna's ex-husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2008, was homophobic.

Christopher said the "turning point" came when Madonna brought the camera crew to their mother's gravesite as part of her 1991 concert documentary film Truth or Dare.

"We did not speak for some time, but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other," she said.

"I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible."

She concluded the post with:

"He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together."
"I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore."

"There will never be anyone like him," she said, adding:

"I know he’s dancing somewhere.💔"

Fans and music industry colleagues sent their heartfelt condolences for her loss.


@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

@madonna/Instagram

A rep confirmed Christopher passed away in Michigan with his "loving" husband, British hairdresser Ray Thacker, who was “faithfully by his side.”

Christopher's death came less than two weeks after his and Madonna's stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, died from cancer.

Their mother, also named Madonna, died of breast cancer on December 1, 1963 when the future pop star was five.

Last February, the siblings lost their older brother, Anthony Ciccone.

Latest News

Screenshot of Sally Field
2024 Election

Sally Field Emotionally Opens Up About 'Life-Altering' Illegal Abortion She Had As A Teenager

Screenshot of Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson
2024 Election

Elon Musk Slammed After Laughing About Why No One Is 'Trying To Kill Kamala'

More from Entertainment/music

Al Pacino
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Al Pacino Reveals He 'Didn't Have A Pulse' During Harrowing Near-Death Experience In 2020

Hollywood and stage legend Al Pacino opened up about his brush with death after contracting COVID-19 before vaccines were readily available in 2020.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner, known for acting in films like The Godfather (1972) and Scent of a Woman (1992), interviewed with the New York Times ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, chronicling his New York childhood, work in New York's avant-garde theater scene during the 1960s and '70s, and Hollywood breakthrough.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan White and J.D. Vance
Ryan Walters for OK State Superintendent

MAGA Oklahoma Official Slammed For Nefarious Bid To Put Trump Bibles In Classrooms

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to buy a Bible for every classroom in the state ignited outrage after it came to light that only one version meets the very specific criteria.

Walters is attempting to purchase 55,000 Bibles for public schools, specifying that each must include the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution—documents not typically found in Bibles but featured in a version endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Curtis Bashaw and Any Kim
YouTube/New Jersey Globe

Dem Candidate Rushes To Help GOP Opponent After He Freezes Up During Scary Live Debate Moment

A debate between Curtis Bashaw, a New Jersey Republican vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate, and Democrat Andy Kim was halted after Bashaw suddenly trailed off and looked unsteady during a livestreamed debate.

While discussing the affordability crisis, Bashaw trailed off, becoming nonverbal and visibly shaky, prompting Kim to rush across the stage to check on him, asking if he was okay. Bashaw responded with a simple “yeah” but appeared disoriented even as Kim returned to his podium.

Keep ReadingShow less
purple phone sitting on top of an orange table
Nadia Rudenko on Unsplash

Things That Will Likely Die Out With The Baby Boomer Generation

My parents and all my Aunts and Uncles were members of the Silent Generation—people born between 1928 and 1945.

I'm a member of the Feral Generation—aka Gen X (1965-1980). People think the Baby Boomers (1946-1964) were our parents, but Baby Boomers have more children who are Millennials (1981-1996).

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of an old dilapidated house, the roof is caving in.
Photo by Issy Bailey on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are Dangerously Close To Collapse

Anything and everything can come crashing down at any moment.

We have to stay aware of that.

Keep ReadingShow less