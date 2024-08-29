Ludacris Gives Update After Alarming Fans By Drinking Water From A Glacier In Alaska

A self-described "water snob," rap artist and actor Ludacris gave fans an update after they were concerned for his health from drinking glacier water while visiting Alaska.
The viral video of him gulping icy H20 straight from a glacial bay went viral, with more than 27 million views on Instagram since it was posted Tuesday.
Perched atop a glacier bank near crystal blue waters with an empty bottle in hand, the "Stand Up" rapper told viewers:
"'You know I got a bucket list, or as I like to call it, a 'f*** it list.'"
"I've never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life. And this is a first."
The 46-year-old winner of three Grammys and a SAG award crouched down and scooped up some of the earth's natural elixir and gulped it down.
His immediate reaction was that of alarm. He shouted, "Oh my God!" before running out of frame, leaving viewers hanging on the final verdict.
The caption conveyed promise. He wrote:
"Water 💧 So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did 🙏🏾 ❄️"
Here is the clip.
Fans weren't sure his stunt was a good idea.
One Instagrammer noted how "Drinking water directly from glaciers might seem like a pure and pristine source, but it can be risky."
They cited "microbial contamination," high concentration of mineral content including heavy metals, and possible pollutants as reasons why drinking glacier water directly can be potentially harmful.
Another user warned:
"Be careful with glacier water! Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses… Microorganisms you definitely don’t want in your system... "
"It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe!"
It didn't take long for Ludacris and glacier water to become a thing on the internet.
His stunt even became a marketing opportunity.
In response to the online panic for his well-being, Ludacris assured fans he was okay in a video post on X (formerly Twitter).
"For everybody asking me, how that glacier water really tasted? When I tell y'all, and I'm a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life," he said, adding:
"As I drank it I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same (expletive) time."
He concluded the video with business as usual, saying he felt like "Superman" after drinking the icy water and resumed with shows in Alaska before continuing on to perform in Minneapolis, where he was filming his update.
He thanked fans for their support and explained that he just enjoys taking them along to different places to show them things and meet people.
Relieved fans continued weighing in with humor.
For some, the jury was still out.
So, is the water in wild Alaska potable and safe for consumption?
According to Alaska.org, nature's last American frontier "is full of good drinking water," although it mentioned that "The risk of contamination and sickness, although always possible, is often overstated."
The website continued, stating:
"Still, you should evaluate each water source and be prepared to treat or filter it if necessary. Human and animal waste, as well as associated bacteria like giardia and cryptosporidium are primary dangers."
It suggested the following when evaluating drinking water.
"The closer to the source you are, and the more remote the area, the greater the chances of avoiding contamination," the website stated, adding:
"Ice-cold and fast-moving water is also usually safer. Beware of heavy signs of animal life and traffic along shore, beaver dams upstream, or nearby caribou herds, as there is a higher probability of fecal contamination."
Cheers.