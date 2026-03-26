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Video Of Anna Kendrick And Kieran Culkin's Uncomfortable Reaction After Interviewer Called Michael Cera 'Unattractive' Resurfaces

Anna Kendrick (left) and Kieran Culkin react during an uncomfortable 2010 press junket moment, as Michael Cera (right) remains at the center of the resurfaced interview.
@PATELICIOUSXO/X; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A video of a reporter calling actor Michael Cera "really unattractive" during an interview with his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World costars Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick is going viral after resurfacing.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 26, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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It’s the kind of interview moment that makes your skin crawl—and somehow, it only gets worse the longer it lingers.

Flash back to 2010, when Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was in full press junket mode, and its cast—Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, and Michael Cera—were making the usual promotional rounds.

The Edgar Wright-directed film, adapted from Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, centered on Cera’s Scott Pilgrim, an aspiring musician tasked with defeating the seven evil exes of Ramona Flowers in order to date her.

Kendrick and Culkin, who played Stacey Pilgrim and Wallace Wells, respectively, were mid-interview when things took an unexpected turn. Instead of sticking to the film, the interviewer veered directly into commentary about Cera’s appearance, setting up a moment that still feels jarring more than a decade later.

The interviewer’s blunt setup caught both actors off guard:

“By rights, he should be really unattractive. What is it that makes him into some sort of sex magnet?”

The reaction was immediate and uncomfortable. Culkin paused, turning to Kendrick before repeating a single word back in disbelief.

Culkin questioned the premise in real time:

“Unattractive?”

Rather than walking it back, the interviewer doubled down, pushing the moment further into awkward territory.

“I mean, look at him. He’s a nerdy, you know, beanpole of a man.”

Kendrick broke into an uneasy laughter that read as both surprised and unsure of how else to respond, while Culkin kept his composure and offered a simple counter: “I think he’s cute.”

Agreeing with him, Kendrick quipped back:

“I like a good beanpole…”

I read that as her opting for humor rather than engaging with a question that had already gone off the rails. Even then, the moment didn’t quite recover. The interviewer pressed again—“Really?”—stretching the exchange just long enough to make the discomfort linger.

You can watch the awkward moment here:


Back then, this probably just blended into the chaos of early-2010s press junkets: fast, messy, and full of interviewers trying to make a moment. Watching it now, though, it hits differently, especially considering how Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has been reappraised over time.

The film only made $48 million against a $60–85 million budget in 2010, but that wasn’t the end of the story. In the years since, it’s grown into a full-on cult favorite, with audiences embracing its style, humor, and video game-inspired energy.

That resurgence carried into 2023 with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a Netflix animated series that brought back the original cast—including Cera, Kendrick, and Culkin—to voice their characters. The series earned critical acclaim and reintroduced the franchise to a new wave of viewers.

Against that backdrop, the resurfaced clip has taken on new life online. Shared widely across X and Instagram, it’s sparked a wave of reactions focused less on the film and more on the interview itself—specifically, how casually the comment was delivered and how visibly uncomfortable the actors appeared in response.

Take a look at the reactions below:












Known for projects like Superbad, Arrested Development, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Barbie, Cera has built a reputation around a very specific kind of presence: awkward, understated, and compelling. It’s a style that has aged in his favor, as audiences have increasingly embraced Cera’s performances that lean into vulnerability over traditional leading-man polish.

And Cera's career has definitely aged better than the 2010 interviewer's remarks. He is currently directing his first feature, an absurdist comedy starring Pamela Anderson, Steve Coogan, and Jamie Dornan.

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