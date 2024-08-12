Jordan Chiles Speaks Out After Being Stripped Of Her Bronze Medal At Paris Olympics

However, the illusion may be a bit shattered when you pay attention to the film you're watching.

While some Disney films have famously not stood the test of time (look at you, Song of the South), it's becoming increasingly apparent that a sad majority of classic Disney films might not exactly be promoting the best messages.

And we're not only talking about non-consenting kisses that wake you from a sleeping spell.

Redditor Nebraskabychoice was curious to hear which Disney films had the worst messages, leading them to ask:



"Which Disney movie has the worst message?"

Trust Others, Just Not Everyone...

"Raya was apparently 'you have to learn to trust others', even though the movie has her being betrayed over and over again."-MysteryGirlWhite

Who Needs To Work Hard When You're Innately Gifted!

"Someone correct me if I am wrong, but didn't the 2020 'Mulan' remake ruin the original message that a woman can be the same as a man with the same training by making her naturally gifted with Chi."



"No more hard work, you just have to be born special."- BladeSoul69

That's Two!



"Live Action 'Mulan': Be born special and just be better than everyone else by default."

"That's the only way you can succeed as a woman."- shino4242

Did Timon And Pumba EVER Ask About His Parents?



"The Lion King is my favorite movie about running away from your life's problems until you are old enough to kill your uncle."-cperdue

Everyone Deserves A Second Chance, Or Do They?



"'Raya and the Last Dragon'."

"You should have faith and trust everyone, even the woman who stabbed you in the back and has shown repeatedly that she cannot be trusted."- Praesil

They're Not ALL Bad...



"After oh so many Disney movies using the classic trope that falls apart under any amount of scrutiny, I have to respect 'Frozen' for having the balls to say 'maybe you shouldn’t marry that guy you just met five seconds ago in a storm drain'."- SquidMilkVII

Want To Move Up In Life, Just Lie!... And Hire A Slave?



"I have a running joke with my wife that 'Aladdin' is about a young man who lies to and gaslights a woman, but she doesn't care because he has a cool car."- Saxman8845

For The Record, Most Of This Stems From The Source Material...



" Chicken Little."

"It effectively amounted to 'People will only believe you if you are popular and successful regardless of the truth'."

"That may have not been their *intended* message, but it's what it amounted too."

"Though so much of that was also having one of the worst dads in Disney history as a major character."- Snowtwo

Exactly What Victor Hugo Was Trying To Say...



"They had to repeatedly assure people the message of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' was not, 'Be grateful for the pretty girl's friendship and step aside for your handsome friend, because that's clearly the best you can hope for'."- jimes00

When Two Good Messages Result In One Bad One...



"Individually the messages of 'Wreck It Ralph' and 'Wreck It Ralph 2' are fine."

"Together it's incoherent."

"Why does Ralph have to learn to accept his position in life, but Vanelope gets to live her dream in a different game?"

"The two movies have diametrically opposing messages, and it drives me insane."- QuickMolasses

What Possible Harm Could Humans In The Jungle Cause?

"The live-action remake of 'The Jungle Book', human kids should just stay in the jungle."- Monsterlover526

And You Thought Song Of The South Was Racist!

"If you look at the original story behind 'Pinocchio' and keep it in mind while watching, the moral is that Italians treat each other poorly at any given opportunity."- HeroToTheSquatch

See What Happens When George Lucas Isn't Involved?

"Does 'Rise of Skywalker' count?"

"After 'Last Jedi' set up a message of 'It doesn't take being born special or being part of a certain bloodline to make a difference', 'Rise of Skywalker' went 'LOL NEVERMIND, ONLY THE SUPER SPECIAL PEOPLE BORN INTO THE SUPER SPECIAL FAMILIES CAN BE COOL, AND PEOPLE WILL ONLY LISTEN TO THE FAMOUS CELEBRITIES IF YOU NEED HELP!!!'"

"God what a sh*tshow of a movie."- TheBrianJ

Seems Like Raya Is The Winner...



"Raya."

"I was horrified, how many times does that poor protagonist have to get screwed over by the same person in the messages, you just need to trust them! And then she listens and trusts this person and they screw her over again."

"Awesome for victims of abuse."- CarrotAny1903

Not Exactly What Dickens Was Going For, Was It?



"'Oliver and Company': The best way to free yourself of money payments is not to learn how to be better with handling money but to kill your creditor."

"You just gotta make it look circumstantial."- HardBoiledOne

Funny that no one seemed to pick up on the one questionable message Disney seems to put in all their films.

That all we need to do is "dream" or "wish," and we'll get anything we want.

Yeah, some of us have been "dreaming" and "wishing" for quite some time and don't have a prince castle to show for it...















