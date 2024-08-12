Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jordan Chiles Speaks Out After Being Stripped Of Her Bronze Medal At Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles
Naomi Baker/Getty Image

The Olympics' Court of Arbitration decided that the appeal to change Chiles' score came 4 seconds after the 1-minute deadline, therefore awarding the bronze medal in floor exercise to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu—and now both Barbosa and Chiles have spoken out on Instagram.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 12, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

U.S. artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles has responded with a social media post after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared she did not win the bronze for her performance in the gymnastics floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She was then asked to return her bronze medal following an inquiry challenging an initial appeal about her score.

During the finals earlier this week, Chiles initially received a 13.666 score, behind Romania's Ana Bărbosu.

However, the American gymnast was given a 0.1 point boost after her Team USA coach, Cecile Landi, submitted an inquiry challenging her score.

The accepted appeal moved Chiles up to third place, winning her the bronze and knocking Bărbosu and fellow Romanian gymnast Sabrina Voinea into fourth and fifth place respectively.

In response to the decision, the Romanian federation fought Landi's inquiry with their own appeal, according to the Washington Post.

Five days after the competition, the Olympics' Court of Arbitration overturned the initial decision, citing that Landi's appeal came four seconds past the one-minute deadline following the score announcement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) then demanded the 23-year-old give up her bronze medal.

Their statement obtained by NBC News read in part:

“[T]he IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Bărbosu (Romania)."
“We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.”

American Olympic viewers were heartbroken over the news.

Following the devastating announcement, Chiles took to her Instagram stories and said she was taking a break from social media for her "mental health."

@jordanchiles/Instagram

Her fans called for justice.


Others continued sending her love and support through the ordeal.




In the wake of the CAS's ruling, Bărbosu penned a message to Chiles and her teammate, saying she understood what they were going through after the medaling controversy.

"Sabrina, Jordan, my thoughts are with you," wrote Bărbosu on Instagram story.

"I know what you are feeling, because I've been through the same. But I know you'll come back stronger."

The 18-year-old three-time Romanian National Championships all-around champion continued:

"I hope from [the] deep of my heart at the next Olympics, all three of us will share [the] same podium. This is my true dream!"

Bărbosu added that the confusion would not have occurred if "the persons in charge had respected the regulation."

"We, athletes are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful."
"I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world."


@ana_barbosu/Instagram

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said they plan to appeal the CAS' decision.

Here's a screenshot of the USOPC statement shared online by USA Today columnist Christine Brennan.

@cbrennansports/X

"We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed," read the statement.

It continued:

"The initial error occurred in the scoring by FIG, and the second error was during the CAS appeal process, where the USOPC was not given adequate time or notice to effectively challenge the decision."
"As a result, we were not properly represented or afforded the opportunity to present our case comprehensively."

USA Gymnastics said they issued "additional evidence" as timestamped proof showing that Landi submitted her inquiry request 47 seconds after Chile's score was announced, within the one-minute deadline.

“The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision,” the statement read, further claiming that USAG “did not have the opportunity to previously submit it.”

USAGym/X



Vulture indicated it was unclear why the timestamped footage wasn't made available earlier and how the tribunal base arrived at their previous ruling.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Kamala Harris supporters
2024 Election

Harris Campaign Hilariously Fact-Checks Trump's Claim That Rally Crowd Pic Was A.I.-Generated

Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally
2024 Election

Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally

More from Popular

X screenshot of Simone Biles
@HollyAnderson/X

Video Of Simone Biles Whipping Her Head Around To Stare At Something Sparks Gold Medal Memes

We can never get enough of Simone Biles.

While we're sad the 2024 summer Olympic games have come to a close and we'll have to wait another four years to possibly *hopefully* witness her super-human, gravity defying power in Los Angeles in 2028, we are happy that yet another one of her magical moments in Paris has gone viral on social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alice Finot proposing
@NBCOlympics / X

Conservatives Rage After French Olympian Proposes To Her Boyfriend Following Race

When it comes to popping the question, there's perhaps no better moment than when you've just had a record-breaking finish at the Olympics—so long as you're a man, that is.

That's at least how conservatives seem to feel given the temper tantrum they're throwing about French steeplechase Olympian Alice Finot proposing to her boyfriend after her race at the Paris Olympics.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

JD Vance Roasted After Tweeting Cringey Photo Of Him And His 'Entourage' On Airport Tarmac

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after trying to boast on X, formerly Twitter, with a photo of himself and his team strutting across a tarmac with a reference to the HBO's Emmy-winning show, Entourage.

Entourage, which concluded in 2011 after eight seasons, follows the acting career of Vincent Chase, a young A-list movie star, along with his childhood friends from Queens, New York City, as they navigate and try to advance their budding careers in Los Angeles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of a castle
man holding rat concrete statue
Photo by Travis Gergen on Unsplash

People Reveal Which Disney Movies Have The Worst Messages

When we need an escape from the everyday stresses of life, what better solution than to turn on Disny+ (or, if you're truly die-hard, pop in one of your collectible VHS tapes in your very valuable VCR) and watch a classic Disney film?

As what better escape is there than falling down a rabbit hole to Wonderland, being sprinkled with pixie dust and flying to Neverland, or riding to the ball in a pumpkin coach to dance with a handsome prince?

Keep ReadingShow less
Taisiia Onofriichuk
Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnast's Olympic Routine Set To Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Has Fans In Awe

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk amazed spectators with her hoop routine during the individual all-around competition at the Olympic games in Paris on Thursday.

The 16-year-old had fans in the Adidas Arena clapping along and viewers at home wowed as she performed her floor set to Michael Jackson's 1982 hit "Thriller."

Keep ReadingShow less