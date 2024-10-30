Jennifer Garner Screaming Through A Haunted House With Her Son Is All Of Us

With Halloween just around the corner, it appears the spooky festivities that began as early as August in some places are starting to wind down.
But that doesn't mean the scares are necessarily over. People are getting their fill of the creepy holiday season right up until the last minute.
While competing in Halloween costume contests, trick-or-treating, or watching Nightmare on Elm Street may be more people's speed, conquering haunted mazes are others' go-to Halloween activity.
Not for Jennifer Garner.
Unlike those who seek the scary adrenaline rush of haunted mazes, the 13 Going on 30 actor is not a fan of walking through the dark with intermittent jump-scares and being relentlessly pursued by ghouls lurking around every corner.
The 52-year-old Hollywood star posted a hilarious video of her walking through a haunted maze with her 12-year-old son Samuel, and she is not great at being a comforting presence for her child, even though he seems fine on his own.
You can watch the clip here.
“Mom, you’re breaking my hand. I can’t actually feel my hand," Samuel is heard complaining at one point.
Garner's running commentary in the selfie video of her experience is all treat.
“I see you. I see you! I SEE YOU!” she tells a lurking scare actor at one point.
She also shared what she doesn't appreciate during haunted house excursions.
“I don’t like when they pursue us. Don’t pursue!” she told her costumed tormentors ignoring her request to be left alone.
At one point, Garner engages in a one-way conversation with a sinister presence.
“There’s a person. I see you, and I’m not frightened of you.”
“I’m not who you want. Take my son!”
Her complaint about the atmosphere was exactly what fans of haunted mazes prefer.
“Too dark, too dark! Too smokey!” she said.
The video was captioned with a ghost emoji flanked by "No thank you" dash emojis.
Fans were in stitches watching the skittish action movie star.
Those who related to her shared their own experiences.
We will go on every haunted maze with you, Jennifer.
Just don't break our hands.