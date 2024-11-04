Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harris Had The Perfect Response After Trump Said RFK Jr. Will Be 'In Charge Of Women's Health'

RFK Jr., Donald Trump, Kamala Harris
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Harris had the perfect short and sweet response to Trump's announcement that he would put RFK Jr. in charge of "women's health" if reelected.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 04, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President Kamala Harris had the perfect short and sweet response to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would put RFK Jr. in charge of "women's health" if reelected.

Speaking at a rally in Nevada in the final days leading up to the election, Trump said:

" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to work on health and women's health and all of the different reasons because w're not really a healthy country."

You can hear what he said in the video below that was shared by Harris's campaign.

Trump's remarks came after The Washington Postreported that Kennedy Jr.—a noted anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist—is expected to hold substantial influence over health and food safety in a potential Trump administration.

Plans under discussion include some Cabinet and agency officials possibly reporting directly to him, according to four sources familiar with the transition planning who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Kennedy has been meeting privately with Trump transition officials to shape the agenda for a new administration, potentially taking a role as a White House czar to sidestep Senate confirmation. Kennedy and his team have also been drafting 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans for post-inauguration priorities, per one source familiar with the process.

And Harris was quick to shut that idea down, writing the following succinct message:

"No. [heart emoji]."

You can see it below.

That single word said it all—and people were similarly upfront in calling out Kennedy's unfitness.



Weirdly, Kennedy—who admitted that he had a brain worm that affected his personality and decisionmaking—said in an interview that Trump "wants measurable results in two years and to return those agencies to their long traditions of gold-standard evidence-based science and medicine.”

Kennedy’s growing influence became evident Wednesday night when Howard Lutnick, co-chair of the Trump transition team, made a statement on CNN: after a 2½-hour conversation with Kennedy, he expressed doubts about vaccine efficacy. Public health experts quickly criticized Lutnick’s remarks, warning they could undermine trust in vital vaccines.

The possibility of Kennedy assuming any senior government role has raised significant concern among public health leaders and federal employees, who argue he should not have access to the nation's public health infrastructure.

As a prominent anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy has spent years lobbying lawmakers globally, including in Samoa during a deadly 2019 measles outbreak that claimed the lives of dozens of children. While Kennedy’s representatives have denied that he is anti-vaccine, Kennedy has also denied involvement in the Samoa measles crisis.

Latest News

Harrison Ford; Mark Hamill
2024 Election

Mark Hamill's Response To Harrison Ford's Endorsement Of Harris Is All Of Us

Screenshots from Alyssa Rafael's TikTok video
Trending

TikTokers Reveal Hilarious Hack For Keeping Middle Seat Between Them Open On Southwest Flight

More from News/2024-election

TikTok screenshots of Liz and Beau
@beauandliz/TikTok

Couple Sparks Debate After Documenting Their Neighborhood's 'Doomsday Prepper' Meeting

A couple on TikTok launched quite the discussion after their videos about their neighbors split viewers.

TikTokers Liz and Beau (@beauandliz) took to the platform to share a series of videos detailing their neighborhood's emergency preparedness meetings and drills.

Keep ReadingShow less
sugar cubes and a spoon on a red surface
Elena Leya on Unsplash

People Who Stopped Eating Sugar Explain What Changes They Noticed Most

People tout going on a sugar-free diet or cleansing, but they rarely actually go without sugars. For one, that's an incredibly irresponsible and ill-advised thing to do.

Only a few foods are completely without naturally occurring sugars:

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman lay on the grass cuddling and napping.
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

People Break Down The Weirdest Things Their Girlfriends Do

Everybody has special quirks.

We're human, it's natural behavior... sometimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ceroswhaley's TikTok video
@ceroswhaley/TikTok

TikToker Warns How To Tell If You Might Actually Be Applying For A 'Ghost' Job In Viral Video

Even though the unemployment rate in the United States is at an all-time low, people looking for a job or secondary work seem to be having a harder time than ever finding a job.

This largely seems to be due to incredibly high standard requirements on most job applications, a very low communication rate from most potential employers—and now "ghost jobs."

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @unapologeticallysouthern
@unapologeticallysouthern/TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She Decided To No Longer Be An Organ Donor

A woman on TikTok launched a massive debate on social media after revealing that a story about a man who woke up right before his organ donation surgery after he was declared brain dead made her decide to no longer be an organ donor.

TikToker @unapologeticallysouthern shared that she learned about Anthony Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II's story the day she was to renew her driver's license.

Keep ReadingShow less