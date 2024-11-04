Harris Had The Perfect Response After Trump Said RFK Jr. Will Be 'In Charge Of Women's Health'

Vice President Kamala Harris had the perfect short and sweet response to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would put RFK Jr. in charge of "women's health" if reelected.
Speaking at a rally in Nevada in the final days leading up to the election, Trump said:
" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to work on health and women's health and all of the different reasons because w're not really a healthy country."
You can hear what he said in the video below that was shared by Harris's campaign.
Trump's remarks came after The Washington Postreported that Kennedy Jr.—a noted anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist—is expected to hold substantial influence over health and food safety in a potential Trump administration.
Plans under discussion include some Cabinet and agency officials possibly reporting directly to him, according to four sources familiar with the transition planning who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Kennedy has been meeting privately with Trump transition officials to shape the agenda for a new administration, potentially taking a role as a White House czar to sidestep Senate confirmation. Kennedy and his team have also been drafting 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans for post-inauguration priorities, per one source familiar with the process.
And Harris was quick to shut that idea down, writing the following succinct message:
"No. [heart emoji]."
You can see it below.
That single word said it all—and people were similarly upfront in calling out Kennedy's unfitness.
Weirdly, Kennedy—who admitted that he had a brain worm that affected his personality and decisionmaking—said in an interview that Trump "wants measurable results in two years and to return those agencies to their long traditions of gold-standard evidence-based science and medicine.”
Kennedy’s growing influence became evident Wednesday night when Howard Lutnick, co-chair of the Trump transition team, made a statement on CNN: after a 2½-hour conversation with Kennedy, he expressed doubts about vaccine efficacy. Public health experts quickly criticized Lutnick’s remarks, warning they could undermine trust in vital vaccines.
The possibility of Kennedy assuming any senior government role has raised significant concern among public health leaders and federal employees, who argue he should not have access to the nation's public health infrastructure.
As a prominent anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy has spent years lobbying lawmakers globally, including in Samoa during a deadly 2019 measles outbreak that claimed the lives of dozens of children. While Kennedy’s representatives have denied that he is anti-vaccine, Kennedy has also denied involvement in the Samoa measles crisis.