Trump's Social Media Stock Just Plummeted—And The Harris Campaign Is Trolling Him Hard

Continuing their habit of telling voters the truth, the Harris-Walz campaign clarified on Monday that while the Dow Jones and S&P showed a record-high close on Monday, it's not all good news for everyone on the stock market.
In the United States, market performance usually refers to results on one, two, or three of the three major stock market indexes: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite, or the Standard & Poor's 500.
Dow includes 30 well-established companies across industries, Nasdaq focuses heavily on tech companies, and S&P 500 includes 500 large companies from all major industries.
Kamala HQ—the Harris-Walz campaign's rapid response pages across social media sites—shared the news that one stock in particular had nosedived as others skyrocketed.
They had previously shared the market's good news on Facebook.
Kamala HQ/Facebook
Then—in the interest of full disclosure—Kamala HQ shared the bad news on X and Threads with contrasting headlines.
One company went from a March 2024 high of $79.38 per share to a Monday close of just $12.15—an 85% loss.
The company in free fall is Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT on NASDAQ) which is majority-owned by former Republican President Donald Trump.
The company's website claims it has three "brands," but is best known for only one—Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social. But the website also touts a streaming service—TMTG+—and a news site—TMTG News.
The latter two brands appear to still be in the concept of a plan stage.
People appreciated Kamala HQ's honesty.
Monday's numbers are a continuation of bad news for Trump's struggling tech company.
The company's stock value saw a 33% drop in the wake of the first—and possibly only—presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Harris.