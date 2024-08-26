Trump Advisor Roasted For Claiming Record Stock Market Is Due To RFK Jr. Endorsement Of Trump

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign advisor who is best known as the chief spokesman for Trump's 2016 campaign, was widely mocked after he credited Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent endorsement of Trump for the latest surge in the stock market.
On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz asked Miller about the Biden administration's economic accomplishments, highlighting the recent stock market surge that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 41,000 points.
Kurtz's question followed criticism of the Biden administration's economic performance. Despite inflation rising over the past four years and the administration receiving low approval ratings for its economic management in polls, Kurtz pointed out that various indicators and many economists now show the overall economy performing well.
He asked:
"You have every right to say that she [Vice President Kamala Harris] was part of this administration whose record, uh, you criticize, and obviously some of it is unpopular. Don't they also get credit for things that are positive for example, the record-breaking stock market? Dow broke 41,000 on Friday."
Miller gave the following rather baffling response:
"Well, that's simply because businesses think that President Trump is gonna come back in, and so they're energized. A big part of that is that RFK Jr. endorsement we had on Friday, which is huge."
"When you look at the numbers, state by state, some of the states could be upwards of 13,000 to 20,000 votes. In other states, the RFK Jr. endorsement could boost it by more than 40,000 or 50,000 votes. When you think about how close the margins are in this campaign, that endorsement alone could put President Trump over the top."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Kennedy, by the way, is the same man who has shared anti-vaxxer conspiracies and who once claimed that chemicals in the water supply are turning kids transgender.
Oh, did we mention that a New York Timesreport revealed he'd said in a 2012 deposition that doctors believed a parasite "got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died," to which doctors attributed his significant memory loss and mental fogginess?
Or the fact that he once found a dead bear cub on the road and then bizarrely placed it in New York City's Central Park to make it look like it had been hit by a bicycle?
People were quick to point out how ridiculous Miller's statement was.
Max Kennedy, the brother of Bobby Kennedy, has urged the public to disregard his sibling’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race and endorse Trump’s bid for a return to the White House.
Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Max Kennedy described Trump as “exactly the kind of arrogant, entitled bully” that his father, the late Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, stood against before he was assassinated in 1968 while pursuing the Democratic presidential nomination.
Max Kennedy also predicted that his father would have admired the Democratic nominee for the upcoming election, Vice President Kamala Harris, due to her background as a former prosecutor. He added that he is "heartbroken over my brother Bobby’s endorsement of Donald Trump" in light of his father's dedication to "promoting the safety, security and happiness of the American people.”