Trump Almost Fell Getting Into A Garbage Truck—And Hannity Thinks It Was 'Iconic'

After former President Donald Trump almost fell getting into a campaign-branded garbage truck, Fox News host Sean Hannity kept playing the footage, raving that it was "epic" and "iconic."
Upon arriving in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an evening rally, Trump eventually managed to step into the truck, engaging in a quick conversation with reporters as he peered out the window—a scene reminiscent of his recent staged photo op at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
But the moments before that, when he nearly fell to the ground, weirdly fascinated Hannity, who kept playing the clip and raving:
"Take a look at that! This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time!"
You can watch the moment in the video below.
Hannity's comments prompted progressive journalist and activist Aaron Rupar to remark:
"Hannity just kept obliviously showing the clip of Trump almost eating s**t and/or having a minor medical episode while getting into a garbage truck over and over during his show like it makes Trump look good."
You can see his post below.
Many were quick to mock Hannity's reaction—not to mention Trump himself—for the oddball moment as a result.
The incident unfolded as Trump and fellow Republicans encountered backlash over comments made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a weekend Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” Trump, in turn, seized on a remark from Biden during a late Wednesday appearing to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage," although Biden made clear what he really meant in real-time.
Once again, Trump attempted to distance himself from Hinchcliffe, whose joke had ignited the controversy, yet stopped short of condemning it. He also made it clear that he felt no need to apologize to Puerto Ricans.
He brushed off the controversy, asserting that people were making the comedian’s appearance a “big deal” even though it “has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us”—despite it being a core rally in his inflammatory campaign.