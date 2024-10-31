Skip to content
Halle Bailey Unveiled Her Iconic Halle Berry Halloween Costume—And Berry Just Responded

Halle Baile; Halle Berry
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/GettyImages, Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Halle Berry responded to The Little Mermaid star's Halloween costume, which was inspired by Berry's iconic orange swimsuit in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

By Koh Mochizuki Oct 31, 2024
Academy Award-winning Monster's Ball actor Halle Berry just responded to The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey's Halloween costume that was a nostalgic nod to one of Berry's famous roles.

On Wednesday morning before Halloween, Bailey posted a photo of her in a light orange swimsuit with a white sash around her waist with a sheathed knife attached to her left hip.

The 24-year-old singer, who also co-starred in last year's musical film adaptation of The Color Purple, sported a short-cropped hairdo and gave the camera a subtly flirtatious grin that insinuated she also meant business.

Why did the stunning image look so familiar?

The answer lay in the next photo in her X (formerly Twitter) post, which when clicked on revealed a movie still of Berry as Bond girl Jinx in the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day.

Bailey's homage to Berry was flawless, as you can see here.

When the post went viral with over 96K likes, Berry took notice and was immediately flattered by the younger generation actor honoring Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson by cosplaying as the character this Halloween season.

Because she's a slay.

Berry, still as gorgeous as ever at 58, sang her praises for Bailey's costume in the comments, writing:

"My girl did that!!! Love you Angel."


Fans were also impressed by the flawless, near-perfect impersonation—and it confused some people.






Minutes later, another one of Berry's iconic movie roles served as inspiration for another celebrity to don a fierce Halloween outfit.

Rapper Coi Leray, known for her 2022 single "Blick Blick" and last year's "Baby Don't Hurt Me," wore a black leather catsuit designed by Indea Dezjèl as an homage to Berry's title role in 2004's Catwoman.

Berry approved and enthusiastically commented, “Killed it!!” with a hand-clap emoji.

@coyleray/Instagram

In August, Berry reflected on her work in Die Another Day and gushed about her male co-star Pierce Brosnan, who played MI6 agent James Bond.

She told Wired in response to her most Googled search asking which 007 movie she starred in, Berry answered, "That would be Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan," and declared the Irish actor "will always be my Bond, always."

Berry added:

"I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

