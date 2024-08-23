Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan 'Restored My Faith In Men' While Filming Bond Movie

Halle Berry, Pierce Brosnan
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Oscar winner, who starred alongside Brosnan in the James Bond film 'Die Another Day,' gushed to 'Wired' magazine about how much of a 'gentleman' he is—and fans are swooning.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 23, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Oscar winner Halle Berry gave fellow actor Pierce Brosnan a glowing review, not for his known talent, but for possessing a special quality as a costar.

Berry, who became the only Black woman to win the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in 2001's Monster's Ball, starred opposite Brosnan as Bond girl Jinx Johnson in the 007 film Die Another Day in 2002.

The movie was widely panned by critics and put a cap on Brosnan's run playing MI6 agent, James Bond.

However, Berry couldn't stress enough that Brosnan "will always be my Bond, always."

Berry dropped by Wired to answer her most searched questions on Google, one of which asked which James Bond movie she appeared in.

"That would be Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan," confirmed the 58-year-old before gushing about her Irish costar and film producer as her forever Bond.

She continued:

“I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

You can watch a clip here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

She noted that being in a James Bond movie was never on her Hollywood wish list but said:

“I loved those movies, always, but having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history."
"Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been part of one, especially with Pierce.”

Fans agreed.







Brosnan is twice-married and once widowed.

He tragically lost his first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, to ovarian cancer in December 1991, eleven years after they married. Four years after her death, Brosnan secured the role of James Bond, which was something Harris had always wanted for him.

In June 2013, his adopted daughter Charlotte from Harris' previous marriage also died of ovarian cancer.

Brosnan was remarried to American journalist Keely Shaye Smith in 2001 after they began dating in 1994. They currently reside primarily in Malibu, California.

Social media users noted his loyalty to women and how his past tragedies may have helped influence his appreciation for life and to value the treatment of people in general.



Berry echoed the sentiment in 2002 by sharing her infamous swimsuit introduction scene on the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary.

I mean...

Brosnan succeeded Timothy Dalton in playing James Bond in four films starting with 1995's GoldenEye, followed by Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999, and ending with 2002's Die Another Day—which marked the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Despite receiving mixed reviews with its nascent reliance on CGI and uninspired plot, the 20th film in the James Bond franchise became the highest-grossing 007 film up to that time.

Berry, who signed with Range Media Partners as a producer and director in 2023, is promoting her latest project, The Union, an action spy comedy film starring opposite Mark Wahlberg.

The Union is now streaming on Netflix.

Latest News

Image of a sculptor of Portuguese noblemen looking forward to the sky
Trending

People Divulge The Most Insane Historical Facts They Know

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Martha MacCallum speaking as Donald Trump calls into Fox News
Fox News

Fox Host Asks Trump About 'Success' Harris Is Having In The Polls—And He Didn't Handle It All That Well

Former President Donald Trump faced widespread ridicule after downplaying Vice President Kamala Harris's recent gains in the polls, following her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump shared his live reactions to Harris's speech on Truth Social and then called into Fox News shortly after the Vice President finished speaking. Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum noted that Harris has seen a rise in the polls since becoming the Democratic nominee, especially among women, Black voters, and young voters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone Biles Says Paris Club Tried To Charge Her An Insane Amount For Champagne After Olympics

Ooh la, la, c'est cher!

US Olympic gymnast Simon Biles, who medaled four times at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, was gobsmacked after a club in Paris tried to get her to spend the U.S. equivalent of $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maisie Peters; Taylor Swift
Gus Stewart/Redferns; Kate Green/Getty Images

Singer Who Opened For Taylor Swift Uses Perfect Swift Song To Respond To Cruel Comments

British singer Maisie Peters responded to cruel comments about her opening performance for the Eras Tour in London by way of none other than a Taylor Swift song.

Peters has been sharing her excitement on social media in the weeks leading up to her living out her "dream since [she] was 12 years old" in front of roughly 90,000 people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Oprah Winfrey and Teresa S. Woorman
MSNBC

Woman Who Was Shown After Oprah's 'Childless Cat Lady' Jab Speaks Out After Viral Moment

Teresa S. Woorman, a delegate from Maryland, spoke out against J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's VP pick, after going viral during Oprah Winfrey's jab at Vance in her speech at the Democratic National Convention over his prior remarks about "chidless cat ladies."

Hilariously, the camera shifted to Woorman as Winfrey delivered her punchline—an odd choice but a funny one nonetheless.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Tim and Gus Walz
CBS News

Tim Walz's Son Tearfully Shouting 'That's My Dad!' During DNC Speech Had Us All Sobbing

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, gave a speech that moved many at the Democratic National Convention last night when he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Gwen, and his two kids, Hope and Gus.

Walz, who was relatively unfamiliar to the majority of Americans just a few weeks ago, said that when "Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love," adding that his two children "are my world."

Keep ReadingShow less