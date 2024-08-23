Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan 'Restored My Faith In Men' While Filming Bond Movie

Oscar winner Halle Berry gave fellow actor Pierce Brosnan a glowing review, not for his known talent, but for possessing a special quality as a costar.

Berry, who became the only Black woman to win the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in 2001's Monster's Ball, starred opposite Brosnan as Bond girl Jinx Johnson in the 007 film Die Another Day in 2002.



The movie was widely panned by critics and put a cap on Brosnan's run playing MI6 agent, James Bond.

However, Berry couldn't stress enough that Brosnan "will always be my Bond, always."

Berry dropped by Wired to answer her most searched questions on Google, one of which asked which James Bond movie she appeared in.

"That would be Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan," confirmed the 58-year-old before gushing about her Irish costar and film producer as her forever Bond.

She continued:



“I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

You can watch a clip here.

She noted that being in a James Bond movie was never on her Hollywood wish list but said:



“I loved those movies, always, but having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history."

"Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been part of one, especially with Pierce.”

Fans agreed.

























Brosnan is twice-married and once widowed.

He tragically lost his first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, to ovarian cancer in December 1991, eleven years after they married. Four years after her death, Brosnan secured the role of James Bond, which was something Harris had always wanted for him.

In June 2013, his adopted daughter Charlotte from Harris' previous marriage also died of ovarian cancer.

Brosnan was remarried to American journalist Keely Shaye Smith in 2001 after they began dating in 1994. They currently reside primarily in Malibu, California.



Social media users noted his loyalty to women and how his past tragedies may have helped influence his appreciation for life and to value the treatment of people in general.











Berry echoed the sentiment in 2002 by sharing her infamous swimsuit introduction scene on the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary.

Brosnan succeeded Timothy Dalton in playing James Bond in four films starting with 1995's GoldenEye, followed by Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999, and ending with 2002's Die Another Day—which marked the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Despite receiving mixed reviews with its nascent reliance on CGI and uninspired plot, the 20th film in the James Bond franchise became the highest-grossing 007 film up to that time.



Berry, who signed with Range Media Partners as a producer and director in 2023, is promoting her latest project, The Union, an action spy comedy film starring opposite Mark Wahlberg.

The Union is now streaming on Netflix.