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Jane Fonda Goes Viral With Her Reaction To Barbra Streisand Doing Robert Redford's Oscars Tribute Instead Of Her

Jane Fonda; Barbra Streisand
Entertainment Tonight/YouTube; Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Jane Fonda playfully questioned why Barbra Streisand was picked to pay tribute to late Hollywood icon Robert Redford during the "In Memoriam" segment at the Oscars instead of her.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMar 18, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Uh oh, the icons are beefing!

Not really, only in jest. But Hollywood legend Jane Fonda had a bit to say about fellow diva Barbra Streisand being chosen for that Robert Redford Oscars tribute instead of her.

Redford passed in September 2025, and as one of Hollywood's most enduring megastars, he was prominently featured in this year's "In Memoriam" segment.

But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fonda playfully pulled rank and joked that it should have been her because of how many times she and Redford starred together.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Streisand and Redford starred in one of the most beloved films of either star's career, 1973's love story The Way We Were, one of the all-time great Hollywood weepies.

The film is a classic, so Streisand was one of several obvious choices—and the snippet of the film's title tune that she sang really sealed the deal.

But she was not as obvious a choice, arguably, as Fonda.

As ET's interviewer asked a completely different question, Fonda interjected to say:

"I wanna know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?"
“She only made one movie with him! I made four! I have more to say!"

Fonda and Redford indeed had quite a run together, starting with 1966's The Chase, the 1967 film adaptation of the Neil Simon play Barefoot in the Park, The Electric Horseman (1979), and most recently in 2017's Our Souls at Night.

But one thing Streisand and Fonda both shared was their glowing takes on Redford and his legacy.

Fonda went on to say:

“I was always in love with him. The most gorgeous human being and such great values. And he did a lot for movies, he really changed movies, lifted up independent movies.”

Streisand, likewise, focused much of her tribute to Redford's political work as an outspoken activist for progressive causes.

“He had a real backbone on and off the screen."
"He spoke up to defend the freedom of the press, protect the environment, and encourage new voices at his Sundance Institute, some of whom are up for Oscars tonight.”
“He was thoughtful and bold. I called him an intellectual cowboy, who blazed his own trail."

Fonda's comments seemed at least mostly in good fun. But on social media, people couldn't help but love her subtle pettiness!



And many people were firmly on Fonda's side.

Many others saw the pair's playful one-sided feud as a testament to Redford's greatness... and hotness.


Yep, if you've got people fighting over you when you're already in the grave, you definitely left a legacy!

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