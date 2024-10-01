Barbra Streisand Shares Touching Tribute To Her 'A Star Is Born' Costar Kris Kristofferson

Skip to content

Actor Zachary Levi Sparks Backlash From Fans After Throwing His Support Behind Trump

Barbra Streisand paid a sweet tribute to her A Star is Born costar Kris Kristofferson after his death over the weekend.

Streisand, 82, co-produced and starred in the 1976 remake of the musical romantic drama and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role playing an unknown singer and love interest to Kristofferson's established rockstar character.

Kristofferson, a 2004 Country Music Hall of Famer and 2014 recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, died in his home in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, September 28. He was 88.

Streisand penned a poignant Instagram post, writing:

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born."

She continued:

"In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, 'Evergreen.' ”

Streisand recalled bringing him up onstage at her 2019 concert in London's Hyde Park for a performance of "Lost Inside of You" from the movie.

"He was as charming as ever," she said, "and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

She included an image of one of the promotional posters from the film and a photo of their last live performance together.



Heartbroken fans also paid their respects in response to Streisand's tribute.


@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

@barbrastreisand/Instagram

She concluded her post with:

"My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kristofferson was known for his raw, outlaw country style of music and as a member of the country music supergroup the Highwaymen between 1985 and 1995.

In addition to Star is Born, his other Hollywood credits include Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973), Blume in Love (1973), Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974).

Kristofferson said he wished to have the first three lines of Leonard Cohen's "Bird on the Wire" on his tombstone, which are:

"Like a bird on the wire / Like a drunk in a midnight choir / I have tried in my way to be free."

