People Break Down The Easiest Ways They've Ever Made Money

When people think about their "dream job", it isn't always one that makes them rich, but one that makes them happy or feel fulfilled.

Until people find that job, however, they will often find themselves working a job that neither makes them happy nor makes them feel fulfilled.

If they're lucky, however, this "survival" job doesn't merely pay the bills but actually sees them turn a sizable profit, requiring little to no effort on their part.

While others have discovered that they didn't even need to work to fill their checking account comfortably.

Redditor Infosignalsol was eager to hear about the easiest ways people have ever made money, leading them to ask:

"What was the easiest money you've ever made in your life?"

It's Just An Expression... Isn't It?

"I made $100k selling d*cks."

"I thought up a play on the old 'eat a bag of dicks' insult, and made a website to anonymously send people a bag of gummy d*cks with the message 'eat a bag of d*cks'."

"Simple."

"After getting the website live over a few drinks, I shared it with some friends, posted some pics on Imgur saying 'look what I got in the mail!'"

"With a link and boom... Within 3 days there was $100k in orders and offers to buy the company (I sold it)."

"Spent about $100 for the domain and a dozen bags of gummies, then went to a distributor for wholesale when things took off."- Twice_Knightley

Big Money! Big Money!

"My friend dragged me to the Casino with him and convinced me to play a slot machine."

"I walked around for a bit and found a cool-looking Monopoly slot machine (1$ machine)."

"First spin I hit the bonus wheel which ended up paying out about $3000."

"Cashed out and didn't play anymore."- poontato

Helping Others Is Bound To Pay Off

"I used to freelance software development."

"I had a regular client who had a project that I was contributing to here and there."

"He’s in the US I’m in Ireland."

"One night, at 3am, I woke up to go to the toilet and saw an email on my phone with 'urgent' in the subject line."

"I read it, and he said, 'Man, if you can fix this one last bug, the project is complete'."

"'I’ll send you whatever is left in the project budget if you can fix this in the next 2 hours'."

"I grabbed my laptop on my bedside table…. saw the bug … fixed a simple variable name."

"Closed my laptop and went to bed."

"All in all it took 40 seconds."

"When I woke up there was £5500 in my Stripe account."

" £5500 for less than 1 minutes work is pretty good going!"

"I wish they were all like that."- Tinpotray

Who Says Slacking Doesn't Pay Off?

"$50k retention bonus at work when I had no intention of leaving."

"I started not carrying about work, so I would take half days off randomly to do stuff I enjoyed."

"My boss thought I was interviewing for other companies so fought to get me the retention bonus."

"Free money."

"I'll take it."- New2ThisThrowaway

Profiting From Other People's Mistakes...

"Filled out a form and got a check for $5,000 for 'unclaimed property'."

"I dug into it; someone made a banking error when settling the sale of a condo I used to own."- tastytang

Talk About Well Deserved

"Not me, but my son."

"When he was 10, my elderly neighbor lost her cat."

"He was gone for days, and she was devastated."

"My son was at the bus stop a block away, I’m with him but I’m chatting with other parents and not paying attention."

"Suddenly, he takes off running between the yards, and I’m like - WTF, so I take off after him."

"He runs down like a hundred yards, and there is the missing cat."

"The cat seemed scared but recognized us and let him pick her up."

"We walk up the street (bus is gone) and knock on our neighbor's door, and of course, she breaks down in tears and offers him a reward, which he refuses."

"She knocks on our door later to thank him and again offers the reward, which he again refuses."

"Fast forward a few years when she passes away, we get a knock on the door from her son who tells us his mother’s will included a provision that $25,000 be placed in a 529 account for my son’s education."- daveinmd13

Never Underestimate A Work/Study Program...



"For three quarters at school I got paid full T/A salary for watering plants in a greenhouse and watering and feeding animals in the animal room on the weekends."

"Less than an hour a day."- LifeHappenzEvryMomnt

A Literal Adobe Pro!

"In the early 2000's, it was being an expert at Adobe software."

"People would pay me to do portions of their project because they never bothered to learn how to use Illustrator and do it themselves."

"Easy money."

"Charged hundreds to 'vectorize' raster logos which took a few clicks and maybe 30 seconds for me to do."- permafacepalm

Stay Cool

"$500 to use my Jeep in a Selsun Blue commercial."

"I sat in an air-conditioned trailer for 2 hours."- afm00d

Treasures Untold

"Box of new Braun electric shaver replacement heads at the thrift store."

"77 of them new in individual packages marked $4.99 each."

"They go for $15-20 on eBay and would be easy to sell as a lot so I grabbed the box."

"'How much if I buy all of them?'"

"Them: 'Umm, well there's a lot of them in there, how about $40?'"

"'Uhh, sure'."

''They sold for $1,000USD within a week (~$12 each)'"- gfanonn

It Literally Pays To Be Cute

"As a kid, a sweet older couple in my neighborhood always asked me to water their plants while the were away, and the would alway, without fail, overpay me to an extreme."

"My mom would always try to give the money back, but they were having NONE of it."

"If only money were that easy to make now."- ItsKay180



Jackpot!

"Signed up for a casino card and they gave me $10 voucher which I put into a machine that gave me $1500."- rembut

Just Be Wary Of The Salesmen...

"Bitcoin."

"Bought for 50p as a joke, sold for £20K."

"Never doing that again."- popeter45

Making The Best Of A Bad Situation



"Worked for TSA for a while including during peak covid."

"Going from thousands of people a day to maybe 40."

"By far the easiest money I ever made."

"Loads were so low we set teams up and were doing one week on and one week off for a while all paid."

"People complained about being bored."

"It was better than being cooped up in the house and the commute was heavenly."- corgihandler

Splendor In The Grass!



"Last summer, I was mowing my yard and found a $100 bill in my yard."

"I luckily spotted it before turning it to mulch."- xAsilos

Money can't buy happiness.

But it can at least make you very happy.

Especially if you didn't have to work hard to get it.