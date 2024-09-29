Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dad Stunned To Discover Daughter Cut Entire Family's Hair While They Slept For Her Art Project

Screenshots from blended.024's TikTok videos
@blended.024/TikTok

A dad called out his young daughter on TikTok for her 'creepy' art project after realizing she'd cut locks of hair off the entire family while they slept—including the dog.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 29, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Kids say and do the darnedest things, don't they?

Sometimes they start repeating swear words that they hear the people around them use; sometimes they steal cookies out of the cookie jar; sometimes they even cut off their family's hair in the middle of the night...

Wait, no. No, we haven't heard that last one before. But the @Blended.024 family on TikTok has.

It's incredibly common for kids to create cute little portraits of their family members and pets, especially around their birthdays and Christmas. Usually, these portraits include misshapen figures with lopsided grins, huge hands for some reason, and really quirky, utterly unique hairstyles.

But usually those hairstyles...are drawn on the paper.

Well, the TikToker dad's daughter one night got the idea to go around the house, taking trimmings of each of her family member's hair, including their dog's hair, to then glue onto her Christmas family portrait, now complete with marker, construction paper, glue, and human hair.

As "creepy" as her father coined the family portrait, his daughter was bouncing on her tiptoes with pride.

The dad of the family simply captioned the video:

"Apparently we got our hair cut last night."

When his daughter revealed it, the dad had two words for her:

"That's creepy."

His daughter deployed her selective listening skills and replied:

"Yeah, it's cute!"

You can see the reveal here (shared by TikToker @tameca02):

@tameca02

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Whyyyyyy?! #blackcomedy #comedy #funny #funnyvideos #comedian #hoodcomedy #blackcomedian #explorepage #funnymemes #standupcomedy #s #blackcomedians #viral #jokes #worldstar #blackpeople #darkcomedy #humor #blackexcellence #blackentertainment #blackculture #memes #hoodclips #worldstarhiphop #mulcf #film #tiktok #funnyshit #actor #funnyshit #funnyshitt #funnytiktok #funnyblacktok #trending #explore #facebook #instagram #lmao #lol #hoodmemes #funnyasf #comedyvideos #explore #darkhumor #igfunny #laugh #hoodvines #nochill #urbancomedy #kevinhart #hilarious #horror #meme #ratchetpeoplemeet #funnyvids #blackmovies #comedians

Fellow TikTokers could not stop cracking up laughing over the daughter's response.

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

Others made jokes about the future that this daughter obviously had.

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

@blended.024/TikTok

The video went viral, to the point that the dad of the family made a video overlaid with the song "Popular" from Wicked while he scrolled through his videos, showing how the views dramatically went up after the "creepy" portrait was revealed.

You can watch the video here:

@blended.024

She got us good #KAYKissCountdown #reasonforbookings #greenscreenvideo

It's just one of those things that every family can relate to.

While most parents cannot say that their kids have cut off their family members' hair for an art project, there have surely been other quirky instances around the home, especially with art projects, spaghetti, and during the potty training phase.

Hopefully not all at the same time.

Latest News

Blurry silhouette shot of a woman standing against a window, pulling a curtain back. The picture has a blue tint.
Trending

People Who've Been Caught Hooking Up Outdoors Share Their Experiences

More from Trending

Travis Kelce with his mom, Donna
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/GettyImages

Donna Kelce Had Some Hilariously Brutal Advice For Travis Ahead Of His First Major TV Role

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has done some TV work before in stints like Saturday Night Live and in the comedy series Moonbase 8, but the 34-year-old is now set to make his major acting debut in a scripted TV show in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series Grotesquerie.

In preparation for Kelce's foray into Hollywood, his mom, Donna Kelce, shared the advice she gave to her son as she prepared to watch the show for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
YouTube/CNN

Old Rubio Debate Zinger Ripping Trump Resurfaces After Trump Launches $100k Watch Grift

After former President Donald Trump started hawking $100K "Trump" watches, the perfect old clip of Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio mocking Trump resurfaced.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump encouraged his supporters to purchase watches to support his presidential campaign:

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube screenshot of Hoda Kotb
TODAY/YouTube

Hota Kotb Gets Emotional Announcing She'll Be Leaving 'Today' Show—And Now We're All Sobbing

It's the end of an era for Today and for Hota Kotb, who tearfully announced on Thursday that she would be leaving the show early next year.

Kotb, who has been apart of the NBC family for nearly three decades, has most recently co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager and co-anchored Today with Savannah Guthrie for the last five plus years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris had her supporters cracking up after she slipped in another shady dig at former President Donald Trump's rally crowd sizes during an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

Harris sat down for the interview two weeks after she and Trump met for this election cycle's first—and likely only—presidential debate between the two of them ahead of November's general election. The event marked the first time Harris had ever actually met Trump in person and observers widely agreed she won it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man smirking
Photo by Sazzad Aryan on Unsplash

The Biggest Loopholes People Have Managed To Exploit

We've all heard the saying that the best judge of character is how a person behaves when they believe they are not being watched.

But perhaps another smart measure would be what people are willing to do if they have the opportunity to take advantage of a loophole, and just how much they will exploit it.

Keep ReadingShow less