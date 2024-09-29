Dad Stunned To Discover Daughter Cut Entire Family's Hair While They Slept For Her Art Project

Kids say and do the darnedest things, don't they?
Sometimes they start repeating swear words that they hear the people around them use; sometimes they steal cookies out of the cookie jar; sometimes they even cut off their family's hair in the middle of the night...
Wait, no. No, we haven't heard that last one before. But the @Blended.024 family on TikTok has.
It's incredibly common for kids to create cute little portraits of their family members and pets, especially around their birthdays and Christmas. Usually, these portraits include misshapen figures with lopsided grins, huge hands for some reason, and really quirky, utterly unique hairstyles.
But usually those hairstyles...are drawn on the paper.
Well, the TikToker dad's daughter one night got the idea to go around the house, taking trimmings of each of her family member's hair, including their dog's hair, to then glue onto her Christmas family portrait, now complete with marker, construction paper, glue, and human hair.
As "creepy" as her father coined the family portrait, his daughter was bouncing on her tiptoes with pride.
The dad of the family simply captioned the video:
"Apparently we got our hair cut last night."
When his daughter revealed it, the dad had two words for her:
"That's creepy."
His daughter deployed her selective listening skills and replied:
"Yeah, it's cute!"
You can see the reveal here (shared by TikToker @tameca02):
Fellow TikTokers could not stop cracking up laughing over the daughter's response.
Others made jokes about the future that this daughter obviously had.
The video went viral, to the point that the dad of the family made a video overlaid with the song "Popular" from Wicked while he scrolled through his videos, showing how the views dramatically went up after the "creepy" portrait was revealed.
You can watch the video here:
It's just one of those things that every family can relate to.
While most parents cannot say that their kids have cut off their family members' hair for an art project, there have surely been other quirky instances around the home, especially with art projects, spaghetti, and during the potty training phase.
Hopefully not all at the same time.