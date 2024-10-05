Woman Shares Scary Warning About The Dangers Of Full-Face Snorkeling Masks In Viral TikTok

When we go on vacation, we generally like to try out new things, things that we couldn't do from our own homes, like scuba diving or skydiving or taking selfies with wildlife in the background.
Like any other extracurricular activity, there are safety precautions that should absolutely be observed to avoid ruining the whole vacation.
TikToker and respiratory therapist @mskimmerling came forward and shared her experience with wearing a full-face snorkeling mask while on a vacation in Jamaica, stating that they may not be as safe as we thought they were.
The TikToker warned:
"So this is story time with Maria right now. I just want to tell y'all about a scary story that happened to me and I just want to warn everyone about these masks."
"I was snorkeling in Jamaica. We were pretty far out and I started feeling really strange. You know the scenery was so beautiful."
"We were having a great time, but I just started feeling really strange. And I was like, 'It's just because I'm out of shape.' So I tell my husband I'm kind of dizzy, disoriented, and I work my way back."
But the problem didn't stop there.
"So the next day, crazy me, I put the mask back on, we go back out. In about the same spot that I was the day prior, I get even more dizzy and more disoriented. But this time was different like I couldn't even focus on anything."
"I pulled the mask up. I threw up everywhere in the water."
"And it was like I just couldn't catch my breath. So I tell everyone I'm like I'm gonna swim back to shore and I'm a pretty strong swimmer but as I'm trying to swim back to shore, I keep like bumping into coral and I...can't get around."
"It was like I just couldn't hardly make it. I could finally see where I needed to go and it was like, I was so foggy by this time, I could barely make it."
"And I was holding my hand up, and someone in a kayak had to actually come practically save me."
The TikToker cautioned:
"So I just want to heed a warning to everyone: Do not put the full face mask on your children. Do not put them on yourself."
"I'm actually a respiratory therapist and I think my CO₂ had risen so high. I think it was at very dangerous levels. So I just want everyone to be warned."
You can watch the video here:
@mskimmerling
#fullfacesnorkelmask #snorkeling #snorkel #savealife I hope this helps someone from having the same trouble I did. I felt led to make this video just so someone would know from my experience how dangerous these masks can be.
Many shared their own similar experiences to what the TikToker described.
Others were grateful for the cautionary tale.
Snorkeling and scuba diving are fun and magical experiences for many, but just like anything else, there are safety precautions that have to be observed, or else there can be issues.
Thankfully, more people are coming forward about these masks so people can educate themselves on their uses before going into the water.