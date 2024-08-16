Kellyanne Conway Dragged After Rant About Kamala Harris Is Actually A List Of Compliments

Ex-President Donald Trump's former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway was mocked after she spoke on Fox News to warn voters about Vice President Kamala Harris—only to offer what sounded like a rave review, running through a list of Harris's positive attributes.
Speaking to Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Conway suggested Harris's image is inauthentic because the picture of her that Democrats are putting out there is of “whatever they need her to be.”
She said:
“Our fears are real that, left to her own devices, Kamala Harris is just one big old blind date. And everybody’s making her whatever they need her to be."
“She’s so good-looking, she’s so smart, she’s so wealthy, she’s so funny, she’s close to her mom, she goes on really cool vacations, she’ll never break your heart."
"Everybody's making her what they need her to be. She is defined: to define her is to deter her."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
But as many pointed out, nothing that Conway listed sounded at all like flaws.
Last month, Conway launched into a similarly tone-deaf rant against Harris, saying Harris "does not speak well."
Conway's remark came after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris. At 81, Biden faced increasing concerns within his party about his age and capacity to serve another term, along with fears of a potential loss to Trump—who is 78—in November.
Now, weeks after Harris entered the race, she is leading or tied with Trump in six of seven key swing states, according to findings from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Though Harris and Trump are tied in Georgia, she leads in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
This change comes as the Harris campaign repeatedly takes the Trump campaign to task for not campaigning in swing states and mocked Trump for being "low energy" by largely dispatching his running mate J.D. Vance to rallies in his stead.