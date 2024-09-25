'Little Rascals' Star Slammed After Tweeting A Degrading Joke About His Own Daughters

There are some ways that fathers shouldn't talk about their daughters, and Brandon "Bug" Hall managed to do a couple of them recently.
Hall, known best for his childhood role as Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals, recently had his fifth child, and first son. He was quick to celebrate this life event on X (formerly Twitter), but had a weird way of announcing it.
The issue wasn't him being happy he had another kid, or even being happy he had a son. It was with him declaring "an heir," apparently skipping over his four older children.
When people asked about his older children, all daughters, he went for what he later insisted was a joke. But it's difficult to imagine someone making that joke about their own children.
People did not hold back in their reactions.
His doubling-down made people even more concerned.
Others pointed out how weird it is to declare an "heir" in this day and age.
The question also came up: heir to what? Hall is not notably employed anywhere.
Some took issue with him being like this and also being a proud Catholic.
No one thought it seemed like a good time to be in that household.
Hall's other contribution to his family was being arrested on Father's Day in 2020 for allegedly huffing air duster cans.