Country Star Zach Bryan Scales Barbed Wire Fence To Confront Rival Singer As Feud Turns Physical In Wild Video

Country music’s latest feud has nothing to do with chart positions or CMA trophies—it’s Zach Bryan channeling his inner WWE stuntman on a barbed-wire fence while Gavin Adcock filmed the whole thing like Nashville’s messiest social media troll.
The spectacle went down at Oklahoma’s Born & Raised Festival when Bryan, hometown hero of Oologah, crashed Gabriella Rose’s set and couldn’t resist spitting out some live-mic shade:
“Gavin Adcock, f—k you!”
Somewhere, Taylor Swift softly whispered, “You need to calm down.”
Adcock, who was headlining later, claims Bryan spent the day prowling like a country-singing Bigfoot until finally pulling up to the backstage fence in his pickup.
Videos show Bryan shaking the fence with the kind of “come at me, bro” energy usually reserved for Little League dads arguing with umpires:
“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate!”
Honestly, all he was missing was a folding camouflage chair and a concession-stand hot dog to complete the look.
Adcock, fueled by chaos and clout, gleefully posted the clip with the caption:
“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown… at a Snickers, bro.”
You can view the post below:
Like an unfriendly (and probably drunk) neighborhood Spiderman, Bryan actually made it over the barbed-wire fence, only to be dragged back by security like a man running on light beer and bad decisions.
You can watch the viral video here:
And if you’re wondering why Adcock had his phone ready, it’s because feuding is basically his side hustle. Earlier this summer, he jumped into a spat between Bryan and a teenage fan who complained about being ignored after waiting hours for an autograph. Bryan’s curt response included the acronym “GOMD.”
For the record, that’s “Get Off My D–k.” Or as your country grandma might politely assume, “Get Off My Duck.”
Adcock pounced, posting:
“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you… He’s got feeling too and you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”
But his Zach shade is just one feud in a whole barnyard of beef.
He also went after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter in a sloshed rant that should have come with a breathalyzer warning:
“You can tell her we’re coming for her f–king ass… That s–t ain’t country music, and it ain’t ever been country music, and it ain’t gonna be country music.”
Meanwhile, Cowboy Carter lassoed the charts and galloped straight to No. 1, so Beyoncé probably didn’t hear him over the sound of her streaming numbers. Then he added Charley Crockett to his enemies list after Crockett defended Beyoncé and bro-country’s critics.
The Texas native posted:
“Hey, country folks. Beyoncé ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country.”
Crockett, pointing to Morgan Wallen’s rap-heavy playlist, also wrote:
"I don’t need to put down a Black woman to advance my music.”
Translation in my Will Smith voice: keep Beyoncé’s name out of your ducking mouth!
Feeling abashed, Adcock hit back by calling Crockett “the dipshit of the week” and a “cosplay cowboy,” adding: “I got more cowshit under my pinky than you have seen your whole f–kin’ life.”
And the internet immediately grabbed its cowboy hats and popcorn for this season of Real Housebros of Country Music—where the drama is unscripted, but the denim is mandatory.
At this point, Adcock has made feuding his entire brand—swinging at Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, Beyoncé, and even teenage fans like it’s his favorite sport. Whether he’s drunk-posting about what “ain’t country” or flashing merch onstage to stir the pot, Adcock seems far more invested in gatekeeping the genre than in growing it.
And yet, the irony is hard to miss: while he’s busy deciding who does or doesn’t belong, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter made her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Country Albums chart, Grammy-winning Zach Bryan keeps selling out stadiums, and Charley Crockett is earning critical acclaim for his throwback sound.
In other words, Adcock isn’t defining country music—but his obsession with policing country music is quickly becoming its own sideshow.