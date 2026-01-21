Skip to content

AOC Sounds The Alarm On Trump's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior In Spot-On Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Young Boy In Tears After Soccer Opponent Calls Him An 'Illegal Immigrant' In Heartbreaking Video

Split screen of screenshots from Mtee Tet's video
Mtee Tet/Facebook

A young boy was in tears after the goalkeeper on the opposing soccer team he'd been playing against told him that President Trump was "gonna get me and send me back" even though he was born in America.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 21, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, mother of two Mtee Tet posted a video on her Facebook page. The video was of her young son Max.

As Tet would explain in a follow-up post, Max had just completed a two-month-long youth soccer tournament and won first place. But rather than celebrating, Max was upset.

Tet captioned her video:

"All I’m asking is that be nice to one another and treat each others with kindness. I am angry, hurt and honestly speechless!"

You can see her post here:


During the video, Max reveals the competing goaltender told him he was an "illegal immigrant," after which Max shares that he was born in the United States.

The goalkeeper added that President Trump was going to get Max and "send him back" to where he's from.

Tet's post went on to garner almost 3k comments, over 11k shares on Facebook, and over 1 million views. From Facebook, her video was shared by others to X, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and Reddit.

In her follow-up Facebook post, Tet shared:

"I’m truly grateful to everyone who has reached out and showed your support. The facility where this occurred is currently conducting an investigation."
"I shared vlogs on Facebook, and my intention in posting the video was never to create controversy, but rather to serve as a reminder of how deeply our words and actions can affect one another, especially our children."

Tet then added some more context for her video.

"My son (Max) had just completed and won a two-month-long tournament, yet instead of celebrating that accomplishment, he was left carrying the weight of what was said to him and dealing with hurt that no child should experience."

Tet concluded:

"My hope is that this moment encourages reflection and compassion. The division and hate we see in our country are clearly reaching our children, and that is heartbreaking. We all need to do better. Kindness matters, and it starts with how we treat one another—especially for the sake of our kids."

Mtee Tet/Facebook

People condemned the racism directed at Max, and offered their support.




@mindspark22/Threads




@nature_lg/Instagram



‪@rotterdamvvg/Bluesky









Reports indicate a significant rise in racism, hate incidents, and discriminatory attitudes in the United States since 2016, characterized as a "relentless and pervasive" increase in hostile acts. Data from the FBI shows a spike in hate crimes aimed at BIPOC and the LGBTQ+ community since 2016.

Anti-Black hate crimes increased 81%, attacks on Asians spiked 73%, antisemitic attacks increased 212%, and anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes more than doubled since 2015.

The white supremacist, Christian nationalist propaganda and rhetoric being shared by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA minions has been cited as a major contributor.

Incidents of hate speech in sports from youth to collegiate levels has also increased, with kids parroting their parents and the president.

In 2024, a youth soccer league in Utah was forced to adopt new policies after a season filled with racist incidents.

Latest News

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum
Political News

Gavin Newsom's Reaction To Trump's Claims About California Is Honestly All Of Us

Ashton Kutcher during the photocall of FX's thriller series The Beauty at the Hotel de la Ville.
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher Claims He Was Once Fired From A Gucci Campaign For Looking 'Too Fat' In A Speedo

Giorgia Meloni; Donald Trump
Political News

Italian Prime Minister's Sarcastic Remarks About Distancing Italy from The U.S. Resurface After Trump's NATO Gripe

Amy Poehler; Jennifer Lawrence
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Stunned After Amy Poehler Suggests She's Showing Subtle Sign Of Perimenopause At 35

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk; Ryanair jets
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ryanair Drags 'Idiot' Elon Musk After He Hurls Ableist Slur At CEO While Threatening To Buy The Airline

Ryanair is an Irish discount airline serving Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East that is similar to Spirit Airlines in the United States. True to the saying, "you get what you pay for," Ryanair offers no frills.

When the airline's CEO Michael O'Leary was asked in an interview on Irish radio program The Hard Shoulder about adding antenna for Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites to his aircraft to provide flyers with Wi-Fi, O'Leary broke down the cost and declared it not economically advantageous.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Ripped After Claiming The U.S. 'Owns' The Moon In Mind-Numbing Fox News Rant

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held another unhinged press conference that didn't help the White House's claims that Trump isn't cognitively impaired.

Among the topics the POTUS ranted and rambled about were Somalian immigrants, insane asylums, Don Lemon, his mother's assessment of his baseball prowess, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Greenland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ted Cruz's Team Responds To Backlash After He's Spotted On Flight Out Of Texas As State Braces For Winter Storm

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz's team was forced to respond to criticisms after he was photographed on a flight to California on Tuesday as Texas prepares for an arctic cold front and potentially severe winter storm conditions—events that are reminding people of Cruz's now-infamous trip to Cancún.

Political strategist Shea Jordan Smith shared an image of Cruz taken on January 20 that shows him "on a plane heading to Laguna Beach as the state of Texas braces for a rare ice threat and arctic cold front."

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked After Denying That Trump Confused Iceland With Greenland In Davos Speech

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was harshly criticized after she ignored video evidence and claimed that President Donald Trump had not confused Iceland with Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his speech before world and business leaders at the event in Davos, Switzerland, per NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman wearing black sweater holding hand with man wearing gray suit jacket on restaurant table
René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Describe The Moment They Knew They Were Dating A Complete Idiot

Relationship experts talk about the "honeymoon phase" of love as the period when people's blinders are on and all they see is the good in their partner.

They're riding a serotonin high.

Keep ReadingShow less