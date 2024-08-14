BD Wong's Iconic 'Law & Order'-Inspired Harris For President Video Even Has A Doug Emhoff Cameo

Law & Order: SVU star BD Wong had social media users cackling after sharing a video on Instagram to show his support for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign—and it even included from her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.
The video was a riff on Law and Order's now-iconic opener and featured Wong delivering the following intro that takes aim at former President Donald Trump in the wake of his felony convictions in his hush money trial:
“In the American political system, a presidential candidate who has been convicted of 34 felonies is considered especially heinous."
"In Washington DC, a dedicated former prosecutor is challenging this convicted felon as part of an elite squad known as Kamala Harris for President. This is her moment, and I am on her team."
Then Emhoff makes a surprise appearance and as his head pops into view, Wong smiles and says:
"Oh, hey, Doug!”
You can see the video below.
Emhoff even shared the video with his own followers on X, formerly Twitter, joking:
"Premiering November on networks everywhere."
You can see his post below.
Wong responded with a cheeky post of his own, urging his followers to "join the squad."
And the video definitely did get supporters hyped up.
Emhoff has consistently shown unwavering support for his wife throughout challenging campaigns, including the 2020 Democratic primary, and amidst partisan attacks expected to intensify during this year’s presidential race. He has also spoken about their marriage as a testament to gender equality, embracing sacrifice to support her ambitions.
He has two adult children from a previous marriage, whom Harris helped raise, and has said that helping women achieve their personal goals "is not taking away opportunities from men," adding that Harris "lifts me up and helps me with my duties. We help each other.”
Recently, Emhoff and educator Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, attended a fundraiser for Harris on Fire Island that set a new record, raising $321,000. This significantly surpassed a 2016 Fire Island fundraiser, which featured Cher as a special guest and raised $200,000.