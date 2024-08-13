Baseball Star Apologizes After Hot Mic Catches Him Hurling 'Horrific' Homophobic Slur At Heckler

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologized after being caught making a highly offensive homophobic remark in response to a heckler at Fenway Park.
During an at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday's match against the Houston Astros, a fan heckled the 2024 All-Star Game MVP and remarked that he needed a "tennis racket."
Duran couldn't handle the ridicule.
In response, he faced the heckler and said:
"Shut up, you f'kin' f*ggot."
His remarks were picked up by the New England Sports Network (NESN) mic and heard by audiences tuned in to the broadcast.
You can watch the clip, here.
Warning: Homophobic slur.
The internet was disappointed by his response to the fan's ribbing.
After his team lost 10-2, Duran apologized for uttering the gay epithet with a statement, saying:
"During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan."
"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed."
He continued:
“I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ+ community."
"Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”
Duran vowed to take the opportunity to educate himself and his teammates to further "grow as a person.”
His apology was met with a mixed response.
Some thought his not making excuses was admirable, while others still struggled to forgive him.
Others noted how he only apologized for only one reason.
The Red Sox also addressed the situation in a club statement that read:
“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ+ community."
"We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”
According to Awful Announcing, the incident came days before another in which the NESN hot mic picked up Duran calling another fan a "b*tch."
In an update, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Duran has been suspended for two games by the Red Sox, effective immediately.
Here is a press conference where Duran spoke for the first time since being suspended.
Social media users alleged this was normalized language and behavior from Duran.
The use of homophobic slurs from pro athletes like Duran is the reason why LGBTQ+ pro athletes have historically remained in the closet.
The sports world still breeds misogyny among male players, in locker room banter and out on the field where being gay is stigmatized.
Systemic homophobia in sports was an ongoing problem mentioned by out footballer Josh Cavallo, a left-back and central midfielder for A-League Men's club Adelaide United in South Australia.
Last year, he wrote a powerful message to homophobes who have left him death threats since he came out in 2021.
“I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football, and deserves the right to be their authentic self," said Cavallo, adding that social media platforms need to "do better."
He added that the slightest anti-LGBTQ+ abuse "can be more harmful than you think."
LGBTQ+ Youth can get help through:
- TrevorChat — 24/7/365 at https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/#services
- TrevorLifeline — phone service available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386
- TrevorText — Text “START” to 678678. Available 24/7/365.
- TrevorSpace — online international peer-to-peer community for LGBTQ young people and their friends at https://www.trevorspace.org/
- Trevor Support Center — LGBTQ youth & allies can find answers to FAQs and explore resources at https://www.thetrevorproject.org/resources/trevor-support-center/#sm.0000121hx9lvicotqs52mb1saenel