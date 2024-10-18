Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Slammed After Pretending To Be Trans To Expose 'Gullible' Left

Well, ladies and gentlemen and others, the right-wing obsession with trans people has just reached new heights.

Reality "star" Josh Seiter of The Bachelorette "fame" recently appeared on right-wing TV to explain that he pretended to be a trans woman online for five months in order to "expose how gullible and delusional the left is."

Okay then! Here's that attention that you ordered, as the saying goes.

Except not so much because nobody online really seemed to care—well, other than unhinged right-wing bigots, that is. Nobody on "the delusional left" gave him any attention whatsoever, except to be like "hey cool, congrats on coming out as trans."



That is because most people on the left just let trans people live their lives and keep it pushin'—which incidentally is how Seiter SHOULD respond to trans people since he claims to be a libertarian, the party that is supposedly all about absolute personal autonomy.

Anyway! Seiter made his big announcement on BlazeTV's Prime Time with Alex Stein, where he explained that his "experiment" began with a gushing coming-out post on Instagram back in May.

He then kept the ruse up for nearly six months, posting videos about his "journey" with hormone replacement therapy and decisions on whether to have surgeries, all while dressed in feminine clothing and wearing make-up. For, again, nearly six months.

Seems like an awful lot of effort to go to, no? Like no shade and no judgments but uhh...this all could've been sewn up in like two weeks, max, so... A lot of interesting choices were made here!

In any case, while Seiter was immediately demonized by the usual virulently transphobic weirdo influencers obsessed with trans people's lives and genitalia, his stunt pretty much flew under the radar of everyone else until now.

But Seiter still contends that his stunt is the ultimate "gotcha" that not only proves how "gullible and delusional the left is" but also that "all trans women"—but not trans men, interestingly—are "fakers and grifters." How it proves any of this is anyone's guess, and Seiter has yet to offer an explanation.

To say that Seiter's big reveal went over like a lead balloon with many people on social media would be an understatement.











On behalf of libs everywhere, sorry we were nice to you, Josh. Next time, we'll be sure to make our entire personalities about your personal life and publicly shame you, like the normal people of the right.

Take care!

