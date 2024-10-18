Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Slammed After Pretending To Be Trans To Expose 'Gullible' Left

Josh Seiter
BlazeTV

Reality TV star Josh Seiter announced he was trans in May, and received support from liberals and hate from conservatives—but now he's claiming it was all a ruse to "expose how gullible and delusional the left is."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 18, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Well, ladies and gentlemen and others, the right-wing obsession with trans people has just reached new heights.

Reality "star" Josh Seiter of The Bachelorette "fame" recently appeared on right-wing TV to explain that he pretended to be a trans woman online for five months in order to "expose how gullible and delusional the left is."

Okay then! Here's that attention that you ordered, as the saying goes.

Except not so much because nobody online really seemed to care—well, other than unhinged right-wing bigots, that is. Nobody on "the delusional left" gave him any attention whatsoever, except to be like "hey cool, congrats on coming out as trans."

That is because most people on the left just let trans people live their lives and keep it pushin'—which incidentally is how Seiter SHOULD respond to trans people since he claims to be a libertarian, the party that is supposedly all about absolute personal autonomy.

Anyway! Seiter made his big announcement on BlazeTV's Prime Time with Alex Stein, where he explained that his "experiment" began with a gushing coming-out post on Instagram back in May.

He then kept the ruse up for nearly six months, posting videos about his "journey" with hormone replacement therapy and decisions on whether to have surgeries, all while dressed in feminine clothing and wearing make-up. For, again, nearly six months.

Seems like an awful lot of effort to go to, no? Like no shade and no judgments but uhh...this all could've been sewn up in like two weeks, max, so... A lot of interesting choices were made here!

In any case, while Seiter was immediately demonized by the usual virulently transphobic weirdo influencers obsessed with trans people's lives and genitalia, his stunt pretty much flew under the radar of everyone else until now.

But Seiter still contends that his stunt is the ultimate "gotcha" that not only proves how "gullible and delusional the left is" but also that "all trans women"—but not trans men, interestingly—are "fakers and grifters." How it proves any of this is anyone's guess, and Seiter has yet to offer an explanation.

To say that Seiter's big reveal went over like a lead balloon with many people on social media would be an understatement.



On behalf of libs everywhere, sorry we were nice to you, Josh. Next time, we'll be sure to make our entire personalities about your personal life and publicly shame you, like the normal people of the right.

Take care!

Latest News

Screenshot of Jesse Watters and Donald Trump Jr.
2024 Election

Don Jr. Dragged For His Awkward Boast About Trump's Knowledge Of The McDonald's Menu

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris Bluntly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Hecklers With Epic Troll For The Ages

After some of former President Donald Trump's supporters heckled Vice President Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin rally, she bluntly shut them down with a hilarious dig at the size of Trump's rallies.

Speaking at a rally in the city of La Crosse, Wisconsin about Trump's support for abortion bans, Harris was quick-witted with her jab about crowd-size:

Keep ReadingShow less
Bret Baier with Kamala Harris
Fox News

Kamala Harris Rips Bret Baier For Whitewashing Trump's 'Enemy From Within' Comments During Interview

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview with Fox News since becoming her party's presidential nominee. And it was not without its contentious moments.

In one of their more tense exchanges, Harris called out Fox host Bret Baier for trying to whitewash Donald Trump's comments delivered on Sunday to Maria Bartiromo in which he called Democrats the "enemy from within."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rose Tagnesi
ABC 10 News/YouTube

Lesbian Teacher Speaks Out After School Trustee Accused Her Of Being 'Witch' In 'LGBTQ Coven'

Rose Tagnesi, the former special education director for the Grossmont Union High School District in California, is suing the district, alleging discrimination based on her sexual orientation and that a school trustee said she and another female staffer are "witches who are part of an LGBTQ coven."

In the lawsuit, filed last month in San Diego Superior Court, Tagnesi claims she endured harassment and retaliation for opposing what she describes as the Grossmont board’s "anti-LGBTQ agenda."

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; a McDonald's location
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Trump Roasted After He Reportedly Plans To Work 'Fry Cooker' At McDonald's For Campaign Stunt

Former President Donald Trump's obsession with Vice President Kamala Harris's past job working at McDonald's prompted many to roast him amid reports that he was inspired to work at a Pennsylvania location working the "fry cooker" this coming weekend as part of a campaign stunt.

Trump is reportedly planning to work the "fry cooker" at one of the chain's Philadelphia locations, though his campaign has not disclosed which location in the city he'll visit. This follows Trump's repeated, false claims that Harris is not being truthful when she says she worked at a McDonald's earlier in her life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Contestant; Steve Harvey
Family Feud

Steve Harvey Totally Loses It Over 'Family Feud' Contestant's Blunt Answer About The Rock

Family Feud host and comedian Steve Harvey was in stitches after a contestant gave a blunt response to a question relating to Harvey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The affable host read aloud from the cue card, "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common," to which a contestant named Kristen had a definitive answer and slammed the buzzer to share it first.

Keep ReadingShow less